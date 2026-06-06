Weather Update Today (6 June 2026): Delhi NCR, UP, Bihar Among 17 States Under IMD Rain And Thunderstorm Alert | Check Full Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has placed several parts of the country under a heavy https://www.newsx.com/india/delhi-weather-today-6-june-2026-will-it-rain-in-delhi-ncr-imd-issues-thunderstorm-warning-230949/ alert, forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the coming hours. The latest forecast from the meteorologists says that at least 17 states are likely to experience unstable weather, with some of the areas experiencing winds up to 80-90 kmph.

Which States are Under IMD’s Rain And Thunderstorm Alert ?

The IMD has listed several states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu under the rain and thunderstorm alerts. However, the citizens in these regions have been urged to be careful because of the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning.

The meteorological department has informed that in some parts of the country, there could be strong winds between 60 kmph to 90 kmph along with the thunderstorms. Lightning, heavy rainfall and a sudden change in weather is also expected. This could cause localised waterlogging, traffic jam, power cut, weak houses and trees can be damaged.

What is the Weather Forecast for Delhi, UP and Bihar?

Weather in the Delhi-NCR region will have thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with chances of light to moderate rainfall. The same weather is seen over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where rain-bearing systems are likely to relieve much of the heat, but may have temporary impact on transportation and outdoor activities.

Is The Southwest Monsoon Causing Weather Changes?

Yes, the southwest monsoon is progressing with rains expected in many regions. The monsoon entered Kerala on June 4 and from there it is expected to take a path through many more parts of the country. With weather systems on an even path during the next few days please expect a chance for more rainfall and thunderstorm.

IMD has recommended people be on the alert as they are on a path for gusty winds and lightning. Travelers might have to experience delays with waterlogging, reduced views and fallen tree branches caused by lightning. It is recommended for travelers to keep check on weather updates in the area where showers are expected.

What Do Residents Need to Do?

Don’t seek shelter under trees during thunder/birds.

If lightning is happening stay indoors.

Secure outdoor objects that may be blown away by sweltering winds

Keep track of official advisories issued by IMD as well as by local authorities.

Plan for spare time in case of weather delays.

What’s Coming Next?

Weather officials are monitoring the pre-monsoon systems and the incoming Southwest Monsoon that are a major contributor to the weather in India. At times when the intensity and/or activity of showers and storms increases, further alerts could be issued for the affected regions.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today (6 June, 2026): Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning

Disclaimer: The weather information provided in this article is based on forecasts and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and other publicly available sources at the time of publication. Weather conditions may change rapidly due to evolving atmospheric factors. Readers are advised to follow official IMD updates and local authorities’ advisories for the latest weather-related information and safety guidance.