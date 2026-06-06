Viral Video Reveals Moment Motorcyclist Crashes Into Open Car Door, One Dead

CCTV Footage of Firozabad Accident Goes Viral, One Dead and Another Seriously Injured

Firozabad, June 5, 2026: A shocking road accident on CCTV has just gone viral on social media, like really fast, showing the exact moment a motorcycle smashed into what appears to be a car door that was allegedly opened suddenly, on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district. The tragic incident led to the death of one person, while another man got seriously hurt.

As per police and local updates, 57-year-old Hukam Singh was riding a motorcycle with his son-in-law, Pradeep Kumar, when the mishap happened near Bodhashram in Firozabad. The duo was reportedly carrying a gas cylinder on the motorcycle at that time of course.

Investigators say the car was parked by the roadside. Its driver allegedly opened the vehicle’s door abruptly, without properly checking whether any traffic was coming. The motorcycle, moving past at that moment, crashed right into the open door, and both riders were thrown onto the road. The collision’s force was severe, leaving the victims critically injured.

Local residents rushed in to help right away, and then they shifted the injured men to a nearby hospital. Doctors said Hukam Singh was dead, while Pradeep Kumar was later sent to a hospital in Agra for advanced treatment, because the injuries were quite severe. He is still receiving medical care.

The CCTV footage, now going around online quite fast, shows that the car door was opened just moments before the crash. The clip has started quite a few discussions, about road safety, and also why it’s important to check for an approaching vehicle before stepping out of a parked car. A lot of social media users seemed genuinely shocked, at how quickly the whole accident unfolded.

Police from the local station have opened an investigation into the incident. Officials mentioned that legal action will be taken based on the material collected from the CCTV footage, plus whatever witness statements they can verify. At the same time, authorities are looking into whether negligence may have contributed to the fatal crash .

Road safety experts usually call these kinds of moments “dooring” incidents, kind of like when a vehicle door gets opened right into the path of someone already coming along the road. And yeah, the crash can be really dangerous for motorcyclists and cyclists, mainly because they often have very little time to respond, react, whatever you want to call it.

This situation sort of works as a reminder for drivers, check your mirrors and keep an eye on the nearby traffic before you open a car door, especially on busier roads where things move fast. The authorities are still pushing road users to stick with safety precautions, so hopefully we can prevent similar tragedies from happening again.