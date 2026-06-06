Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

CJP PROTEST JANTAR MANTAR: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied that it has any information about whether the outfit’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had been deported from the United States or violated his visa. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refused to comment on any information it has regarding whether the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke was deported from the United States or violated his visa. It was brought to light during the MEA’s routine media briefing on Friday when a correspondent asked if the US authorities had shared any information about Dipke’s repatriation to India.

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US?

The issue came up when a media member asked if any information had been shared by the US authorities with the MEA about Dipke’s repatriation to India during a media briefing on Friday. The question came in the wake of increasing speculation about his visit before the party’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who is a citizen of India, is coming from the USA and is set to spearhead the protest in the country’s capital. When asked if the government had any information about Washington’s alleged deportation or violation of his visa, Jaiswal said there was none.

MEA Shares Deportation Figures

In the same briefing, the government also gave statistics on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. As per MEA, 1076 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States till date in 2026. That’s compared with 3,567 the year before.

The talks on migration and mobility between the two countries continue as is, Jaiswal said. He mentioned that both sides are intent on preventing illegal migration while also not harming legitimate travel and migration routes.

CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party started out as a joke, but lately it’s become surprisingly popular online. Now, they’re gearing up for their first big public rally in Delhi this Friday. Dipke just put out the word, urging students, parents, and young people everywhere to show up and make their voices heard. They’re protesting to demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after recent exam scandals.