LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026 India at UN digital pledge Abhijeet Dipke Iran Kharg Island delhi rain canada bhagwant-mann Bloomberg google layoff gujarat father rape daughter cbse Chennai diesel rate World Environment Day 2026
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

The Ministry of External Affairs has said it has no information on whether Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was deported from the United States or violated his visa. The clarification came during a media briefing ahead of Dipke's planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The Ministry of External Affairs responded to CJP Founder's deportation rumours (IMAGE: X)
The Ministry of External Affairs responded to CJP Founder's deportation rumours (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 08:01 IST

CJP PROTEST JANTAR MANTAR: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has denied that it has any information about whether the outfit’s founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had been deported from the United States or violated his visa. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has refused to comment on any information it has regarding whether the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke was deported from the United States or violated his visa. It was brought to light during the MEA’s routine media briefing on Friday when a correspondent asked if the US authorities had shared any information about Dipke’s repatriation to India.

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? 

The issue came up when a media member asked if any information had been shared by the US authorities with the MEA about Dipke’s repatriation to India during a media briefing on Friday. The question came in the wake of increasing speculation about his visit before the party’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke, who is a citizen of India, is coming from the USA and is set to spearhead the protest in the country’s capital. When asked if the government had any information about Washington’s alleged deportation or violation of his visa, Jaiswal said there was none.

MEA Shares Deportation Figures

In the same briefing, the government also gave statistics on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. As per MEA, 1076 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States till date in 2026. That’s compared with 3,567 the year before.

The talks on migration and mobility between the two countries continue as is, Jaiswal said. He mentioned that both sides are intent on preventing illegal migration while also not harming legitimate travel and migration routes.

CJP Protest at Jantar Mantar 

The Cockroach Janta Party started out as a joke, but lately it’s become surprisingly popular online. Now, they’re gearing up for their first big public rally in Delhi this Friday. Dipke just put out the word, urging students, parents, and young people everywhere to show up and make their voices heard. They’re protesting to demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan step down after recent exam scandals. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeCockroach Janta PartyCockroach Janta Party foundercockroach janta party protesthome-hero-pos-1Jantar Mantarmea

RELATED News

‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN

Cockroach Janta Party Protest Time and Place (6 June 2026)

Weather Update Today (6 June 2026): Rain Alert In 17 States | Check List

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR?

Delhi-NCR Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Soar Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

LATEST NEWS

June 6, 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

Us-Iran News: Explosions Reported On Kharg Island

AI Industry Faces New Debate as Experts Call for Stronger Regulations and Safety Measures

Middle East Tensions Remain High as Conflict in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran Continues to Escalate

FIFA World Cup 2026 Preparations Intensify: United States, Canada and Mexico Ready for Football's Biggest-Ever Tournament

Delhi-NCR Heatwave Alert: Temperatures Soar Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Viral Video Reveals Moment Motorcyclist Crashes Into Open Car Door, One Dead

Ravichandran Ashwin Slams BCCI For Suryakumar Yadav’s Exclusion As T20 Captain As India Brace For Change, Says “Communication Is Powerful”

Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Venue, Time, Agenda, Do's and Don'ts | All you need to know

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar
Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar
Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar
Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

QUICK LINKS