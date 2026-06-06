Cockroach Janta Party Protest Time and Place (6 June 2026): Abhijeet Dipke Calls Supporters To Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

The virally popular social media story called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will be taking its first real-world protest today within the city limits of Delhi on June 6. The satire-turned-protest page group, which began online, is now a youth movement that focuses on education, examination leaks and issues regarding government. Students in Delhi and elsewhere across the country will flock to the city to protest.

Where Will The CJP Protest Take Place?

Members of the movement were urged to come to 9 AM on June 6 at the Johari Mantar, New Delhi, according to posts on the movement’s social media pages. The location is often used as a gathering point for civil movements and protests.

Organizers have also urged participants to meet not far from the Parliament Street Police Station to then head towards the protest site.

Reason Behind Cockrocach Janta Party Protest on 6 June 2026

The Cockroach Janta Party has said the protest will focus on the state of the education system in India. The movement alleges irregularities in various examinations such as NEET, CBSE, CUET. The movement seeks greater accountability of the government and has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protests have a large following among the young and students.

Who Started The CJP Movement?

Abhijeet Dipke launched the initiative online, which spread virally and attracted millions of followers on social media in a matter of weeks, according to social media posts. This has turned the movement into the most popular and discussed youth movement in India.

What Guidelines Have Protesters Been Told?

Prior to the protest, CJP released a list of instructions that protesters were to follow. Protesters were urged to:

Keep the national flag Tiranga

Stay hydrated

Apply sunscreen

Bring books

Observe discipline and non-violence

Refrain from provocation

The organisers have insisted repeatedly that the protest must be non-violent.

Did The Protest Get Permission?

It has emerged that queries were made about police permission for the protest. The Delhi Police said that permission for the protest was not formally sought at some particular point in time, although the leaders of the CJP asserted that they were intent on staging a non-violent protest. The courts have also witnessed the debate as the Delhi High Court turned down an urgent request to hear a petition for preventive action against the protest.

What’s the Reason for The Protest to be Covered?

This protest is a first for the Cockroach Janta Party in terms of a major street protest. The party began as a social media movement that grew into a youth movement in many states. With millions of supporters on the internet and young people in colleges, the event in Delhi is set to be a major test of whether digital mobilisations can translate into a mass political movement in the real world.

Also Read: Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Venue, Time, Agenda, Do’s and Don’ts | All you need to know

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information, media reports and statements available at the time of publication. Details regarding the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, including attendance, permissions, route plans and official responses, may change as the situation develops. Readers are advised to follow official announcements from authorities and organizers for the latest updates.