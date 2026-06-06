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Home > India News > Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport

Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest Update: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Delhi on Saturday as police approved the group's protest at Jantar Mantar.

Abhijeet Dipke (IMAGE: X)
Abhijeet Dipke (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 09:21 IST

Cockroach Janta Party Jantar Mantar Protest: Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, landed in India on Saturday and got the green light from Delhi Police to protest at Jantar Mantar. Senior police officers met him right at the airport. Now, the party has told protesters to head straight to Jantar Mantar, not the Parliament Street Police Station, which Dipke had mentioned in an earlier video. Dipke flew into Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early in the morning. He immediately asked his supporters to keep the planned sit-in at Jantar Mantar peaceful.

Was Abhijeet Dipke taken to an undisclosed location? 

But right after he cleared immigration, things got messy. Some followers claimed officers, around 10 to 15 of them, both in uniform and plain clothes- surrounded Dipke and took him somewhere nobody knew. They lost contact with him and suspected he was detained. Later, though, Dipke showed up walking out of the airport, clearing up the confusion.

When Abhijeet Dipke spoke about getting arrested

Speaking with TRT World, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke didn’t mince words, saying he’s ready to get arrested for what he believes in. “Honestly, I’m pretty sure they’ll arrest me right at the airport the day I land in India, and I’m prepared for that. That’s just how things go here now,” he said. Dipke knows what it’ll take to defend democracy and offer people a shot at something better.

Why is CJP protesting? 

Today, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is stepping onto the national stage with its first big protest at Jantar Mantar. They’re rallying against the NEET paper leak, recent CBSE exam irregularities, and the confusion around OSM, all issues that have left students and families angry and frustrated.

Abhijeet Dipke, 30, who’s got a background in political strategy and digital media, just landed from the U.S. at 7:30 A.M. on Saturday. He will be joined by well-known activists like Sonam Wangchuk. Together, they’re headed to Parliament Street police station to get the legal nod for their protest.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called for a “peaceful sit-in protest” to demand the resignation of Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, whose criticism was about failure of the education system over one crore students. The party raised issues on the recent paper leakage scandal in the NEET exam and irregularities in the CBSE exams, in addition to its issues with the OSM portal.

The demonstration would be open to all participants, irrespective of party affiliation, said Dipke in its first press conference on Wednesday at the stone’s throw of the Parliament at the Constitution Club.

Apply sunscreen, stay hyderated and bring Tiranga

The group’s spokesperson Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka on Friday, the night before the protest, issued a set of guidelines “to make sure the movement is peaceful, disciplined and observes public order”. The Do’s and Don’ts included carrying the tricolour and a book, making a record of the proceedings of the demonstration and reporting those who misbehave to the police. The group also asked supporters to apply sunscreen, stay hydrated, and bring a cap, to shield themselves against the heat.

MUST READ: Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar    

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Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport
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Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport
Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport
Was Abhijeet Dipke Taken To Undisclosed Location Before Reaching Jantar Mantar? Here’s What Really Happened At Airport
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