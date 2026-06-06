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Home > India News > ‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading

‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading

India’s UN envoy P Harish strongly rejected Pakistan’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, calling them false and biased.

J&K Integral to India: India Slams Pakistan at UN (IMAGE: X)
J&K Integral to India: India Slams Pakistan at UN (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 08:56 IST

India’s Permanent Representative, P Harish, had a pretty direct message for Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly. After Pakistan mentioned Jammu and Kashmir, Harish called out Islamabad for pushing “false and biased narratives,” and warned them to stop. He didn’t mince words. Harish made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is part of India, always has been and always will be. “Any claims otherwise are baseless, don’t fit with historical facts, and honestly, empty rhetoric and hollow claims from Pakistan won’t change anything,” he said.

This all came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, brought up Jammu and Kashmir during a Council report discussion. In response, Harish reminded Pakistan about the responsibility that comes with being a UN Security Council member. He criticised Pakistan for using the UN platform for its own political agenda, saying, “Pakistan hasn’t spared even this forum from their usual misuse for divisive interests.”

The Indian government followed up with a clear statement. They said Pakistan’s efforts can’t cover up real issues in territories occupied by Pakistan, like human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation, and denial of freedom. India also shut down Pakistan’s attempts to make any changes in the areas it illegally occupies, stating that such actions won’t hide the fact that Pakistan’s still holding onto Indian territories it needs to vacate.

ALSO READ: Did Abhijeet Dipke Face Deportation From US? MEA Breaks Silence As CJP Gears Up For Protest At Jantar Mantar

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‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading
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‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading

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