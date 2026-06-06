‘J&K Was, Is and Will Always Be Integral Part of India’: India Hits Back At Pakistan at UN, Rejects Claims As Baseless and Misleading

India’s Permanent Representative, P Harish, had a pretty direct message for Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly. After Pakistan mentioned Jammu and Kashmir, Harish called out Islamabad for pushing “false and biased narratives,” and warned them to stop. He didn’t mince words. Harish made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is part of India, always has been and always will be. “Any claims otherwise are baseless, don’t fit with historical facts, and honestly, empty rhetoric and hollow claims from Pakistan won’t change anything,” he said.
PR @AmbHarishP delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at the @UN General Assembly Plenary on Annual Report of the Security Council.
Full remarks here: https://t.co/7ezoeMjYJ1
@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/QWaDkTacmm
— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 5, 2026
This all came after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, brought up Jammu and Kashmir during a Council report discussion. In response, Harish reminded Pakistan about the responsibility that comes with being a UN Security Council member. He criticised Pakistan for using the UN platform for its own political agenda, saying, “Pakistan hasn’t spared even this forum from their usual misuse for divisive interests.”
The Indian government followed up with a clear statement. They said Pakistan’s efforts can’t cover up real issues in territories occupied by Pakistan, like human rights violations, political repression, economic exploitation, and denial of freedom. India also shut down Pakistan’s attempts to make any changes in the areas it illegally occupies, stating that such actions won’t hide the fact that Pakistan’s still holding onto Indian territories it needs to vacate.
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With 13 years on the line, Ashish Kumar Singh loves everything when it comes to movies, music, travel and pop culture. Formerly employed at ANI, Pinkvilla, India Today and HT, Ashish has interviewed some of the top celebrities of India, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, among others. Breaking news excites him and deadlines are what he chases. Interviewing comes naturally to him. Hit him up at ashish.kumar02singh@gmail.com.