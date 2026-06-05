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Home > India News > Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out

A man from Gujarat's Navsari district has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter, forcing her to take contraceptive pills, and threatening to kill her if she spoke out. The case came to light after the minor informed her mother, who then filed a police complaint. The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and sent to jail.

Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly. Photo: Canva
Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-05 15:58 IST

A man has been arrested in Gujarat’s Navsari district after he was accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her if she spoke about it. As per the complaint filed by his wife, where he allegedly raped their daughter for three straight days on May 9, 10, nd 11. In the aftermath, he gave her contraceptive pills. Then he warned her that he would kill her if she told anyone which left her too frightened to speak. 

The girl’s mother filed a police complaint after her daughter finally told her about the alleged abuse on May 30. In the complaint, the mother demanded the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

After the complaint went in police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. police later said the accused tried to run away when the case was reported but he was traced down within a few hours, arrested and later sent to jail. 

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Also Read: Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts

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Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out
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Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out
Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out
Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out
Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out

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