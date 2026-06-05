Gujarat Man Arrested for Raping 14-Year-Old Daughter Repeatedly, Forced Her to Eat Contraceptive Pills, Threatened to Kill if She Spoke Out

A man has been arrested in Gujarat’s Navsari district after he was accused of repeatedly raping his 14-year-old daughter and threatening to kill her if she spoke about it. As per the complaint filed by his wife, where he allegedly raped their daughter for three straight days on May 9, 10, nd 11. In the aftermath, he gave her contraceptive pills. Then he warned her that he would kill her if she told anyone which left her too frightened to speak.

The girl’s mother filed a police complaint after her daughter finally told her about the alleged abuse on May 30. In the complaint, the mother demanded the strictest possible punishment for the accused.

After the complaint went in police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. police later said the accused tried to run away when the case was reported but he was traced down within a few hours, arrested and later sent to jail.

31 Year Old Nagpur Woman Raped and Duped of Rs 14.8 lakh by Date

A woman aged 31 from Nagpur was allegedly cheated of ₹14.80 lakh and harassed and assaulted by a man whom she had met at a matrimonial application. Accused Raghavendra Kishore Awasthi has been arrested by Yashodhara Nagar police after a complaint was filed against him for rape, cheating and physical abuse. The woman was allegedly fooled into entering into the relationship by the accused who claimed to be divorced and that his first wife had passed away, police officials said.

Also Read: Watch: ‘Pe**s Ek Dm Strong Hogya..Hath Lga’ Auto Driver Passes Vulgar Comment to Woman, Mumbai Police Reacts