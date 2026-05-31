Nagpur Horror: 31-Year-Old Woman Raped, Duped Of ₹14.8 Lakh By Man She Met On Matrimonial App

A woman aged 31 from Nagpur was allegedly cheated of ₹14.80 lakh and harassed and assaulted by a man whom she had met at a matrimonial application. Accused Raghavendra Kishore Awasthi has been arrested by Yashodhara Nagar police after a complaint was filed against him for rape, cheating and physical abuse. The woman was allegedly fooled into entering into the relationship by the accused who claimed to be divorced and that his first wife had passed away, police officials said.

What Happened Here?

Awasthi, according to police, had supposedly used a fake profile on the matrimony website to get in touch with the woman, who was later fooled by him into sending massive sums of money on the promise of setting up a gym business. During the probe they came to know that he and allegedly a few of his family members kept pressing for money again and again, and they managed to squeeze out a total of ₹14.80 lakh from her over the course of the investigation. The accused even after taking the amount is said to have relentlessly pursued for more money , along with mental and physical harassment, from the woman when she refused.

What Did The Police Say?

The complaint further alleges that the woman was assaulted and exploited during the course of the relationship, prompting her to approach the police after enduring prolonged abuse. Based on her statement, a case was registered at Yashodhara Nagar police station under relevant sections of the law, including cheating, rape, and harassment. After that, the accused person has been arrested, and police have begun a fairly detailed probe to look into the financial dealings and trace possible connections with other people tied to the alleged scam. Further legal steps, officials said, will be taken on the basis of whatever evidence is gathered during the investigation.

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