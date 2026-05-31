Bank Holidays In June 2026: Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days; Check Full RBI Holiday List

Going to a bank in June? First, check the RBI’s bank holiday calendar, as branches in various cities will be closed on specific dates in the month of June owing to regional festivals, Muharram and scheduled weekly offs. If you have any banking work to be done during the month of June, then, to manage the customer expectations, visit the local branch after going through the June holiday list. The holiday list for June 2026 is declared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is announced for the purpose of regional festivals, religious festivals, Saturdays, Sundays of the month and a day of regional holiday. Digital services, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, ATMs and all other services shall be available to the customers.

Regional Bank Holidays in June 2026

Different states have different celebrations. Some holidays are celebrated only in one city, and others are celebrated in a few states.

Date Occasion Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed June 15, 2026 YMA Day / Raja Sankranti Aizawl (YMA Day), Bhubaneswar (Raja Sankranti) June 25, 2026 Muharram Vijayawada June 26, 2026 Muharram Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar June 29, 2026 Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti Shimla June 30, 2026 Remna Ni Aizawl

Banks in Aizawl will remain closed on the 15th of June due to YMA Day (Young Mizo Association Day) and in Bhubaneswar, due to Raja Sankranti on the 15th of June. The banks elsewhere in the country will remain open as usual.

In Vijayawada, banks will be closed on 25 June in connection with the observance of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year. Banks in states will be open as usual.

However, Muharram is also an occasion to be widely celebrated in many states of India, and many banks would remain closed. The bank holiday for the nation shall continue to remain on 26 June in Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar on this day.

On the other hand, the banks will remain closed on 29th June in Shimla owing to the Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and will operate normally across the state.

The last regional bank holiday for the month of June 2026 will be on 30 June 2026 at Aizawl, on account of Remna Ni being declared a public holiday.

Weekly Bank Holidays In June 2026

The RBI guidelines suggest that apart from festivals, there would be holidays on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while this is separate from festival holidays. As per the RBI guidelines, banks would remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays and on every Sunday of the month. Thus, the bank holidays for June are all Sundays of the month (7th, 14th, 21st and 28th June) and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month (13th June and 27th June).

Customers are advised not to rely on branch banking on any of the above holidays, and it is suggested to carry out banking transactions in digital mode only.

How Many Days will The Banks Be Closed On 26 June 2026?

The banking services at all the branches may be closed for as long as 11 dates of closure for bank holidays depending upon scheduled Saturday closures and regional holidays along with Sunday closures. However, all these would not be observed universally throughout the country, and so the number of bank branches closed may vary based on the state/city of the user.

Will Online Banking Services Work On Bank Holidays?

Yes. The services via digital modes would still be functioning, and the customers can access UPI, mobile banking, Internet banking, ATMs, NEFT and RTGS, debit card, and credit card services.

Customers will be able to use UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking platforms, ATMs, NEFT and RTGS fund transfers and debit and credit card services throughout the holiday period.

However, you may not be able to access services that require a visit to a branch. These include cash deposit and withdrawal at counters, cheque clearing, passbook updation, locker-related work, account opening formalities and some document-related services.

What Customer Should Know About June 2026 Bank Holidays

Since many of June’s holidays are regional, customers are requested to check the holiday schedule applicable to their city before planning a visit to the branch. If you have important documents, cheque submissions or any urgent banking tasks, do these before the holiday dates to avoid any last-minute issues.

Most bank branches are generally open on working days from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The operating hours, however, could vary by individual banks and their locations.

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