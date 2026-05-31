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Home > Entertainment News > Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch

Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch

Amid cancellations and bans, rapper Kanye West delivered a record-breaking performance in Turkey in the presence of 118,000 attendees at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The concert became world's largest-ever ticketed event.

Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch

Published By: Priya Pareek
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 03:24 IST

Kanye West, who had a few cancelled concerts and travel bans recently, took Instanbul by storm with a record-breaking performance as over 118,000 fans attended his concert which became the largest ever ticketed stadium event ever. Videos from the event showed a larger than life stadium surrounded by a sea of crowd who cheered for the global sensation as he made a stunning entry. 

The May 30 performance is the opening night of West’s first European tour in 11 years. His concerts in the United Kingdom, France, Poland, and Switzerland have been cancelled or blocked in recent months over his history of antisemitic statements. The concert is billed as “YE Live in Türkiye” and is jointly organized by ILS Vision and TemaCC. For this historic performance, a globe-shaped stage was built from approximately 40 truckloads of equipment and assembled over 10 days, flanked by a 360-degree sound system, drone shows, and laser displays.

Ahead of the concert, organizer Erdem Karahan described the Istanbul stop as more than a tour date. “On the night of May 30, we are preparing not only a concert in Istanbul but a festival experience where music lovers can come together,” he said. Long queues formed outside Ataturk Olympic Stadium hours before gates opened, with fans arriving early to secure their places. The area surrounding the venue turned into a gathering point as thousands of music lovers waited for the event to begin.

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Videos of Kanye West performing his popular numbers are being widely shared on social media with fans gushing over his appearance. A fan wrote, “Ye performs Can’t Tell Me Nothing in Turkey for the biggest ticketed concert crowd of his career so far.” Another fan wrote, “give this man a Superbowl halftime already.” 

“I want to tell you this; with 118,000 people, we broke the record for the highest-attendance stadium performance of all time,” the rapper told the crowd.



Organizers expected around 120,000 people to attend the concert. The record was previously belonged to Zach Bryan and his 112,000 attendees at Michigan Stadium. The event not just had West’s performance but also featured a full entertainment program, including DJ sets, laser and light shows, and appearances by Turkish artists including Yener Cevik, Mavi, Sena Sener, Pera and Motive. Beyond classics like “POWER,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” include various BULLY cuts like “ALL THE LOVE” with Andre Troutman, as well as “Wolves,” “Touch The Sky,” and “Ghost Town.”

What Next For Kanye West?

According to the Yeezy tour website, Kanye West will next perform in Netherlands, specifically in the city of Arnhem, on June 6 and June 8. Higher-ups in the Netherlands recently allowed these shows to continue as planned despite pressure from various politicians and government authorities, news agency Reuters reported.

“Solid grounds are needed to bar people ⁠from entering. We have not found those in the analyses ​that were conducted. His past statements ​are not, at this moment, a reason to deny him entry,” Deputy Prime Minister Bart van den Brink said.

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Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch
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Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch

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Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch
Kanye West’s Turkey Concert: 118,000 Fans Attend Largest Ticketed Stadium Event Ever | Watch
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