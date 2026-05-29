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Home > Entertainment News > Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral

Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral

Television star Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of a heated social media debate. The actor, who recently went to Abu Dhabi for a vacation with her husband Vicky Jain, shared a series of vacation photos that instantly made the internet go into a heated debate over her hijab attire.

Ankita Lokhande UAE Picture- Instagram (@lokhandeankita)
Ankita Lokhande UAE Picture- Instagram (@lokhandeankita)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 16:39 IST

Ankita Lokhande Trolled: Television star Ankita Lokhande has found herself at the center of a heated social media debate. The actor, who recently went to Abu Dhabi for a vacation with her husband Vicky Jain, shared a series of vacation photos that instantly made the internet go into a heated debate.



The controversy ignited when Ankita posted pictures of her visiting a prominent local mosque. Following the mosque’s strict visitor rules, she covered her head with a hijab. While many fans appreciated her cultural respect, a vocal section of social media users fiercely targeted the Jain actor.

Why Is Ankita Lokhande Being Trolled?

The trolling began when Ankita posted the pictures of her visiting the mosque wearing a traditional hijab.Commentators flooded her Instagram post with aggressive questions, asking, “Why is she wearing a hijab?” and “Did she convert to Islam?” Others brought up her identity, writing, “You are a Jain/Marathi girl, think about what you are wearing,” suggesting the attire didn’t fit her background. A segment of trolls accused Hindu celebrities of exhibiting one-sided secularism, with comments like, “Some Hindus are always secular, but why the hijab?”

The trolling intensified because just days prior to her vacation, Ankita and Vicky had visited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Gaushala to promote traditional values and Gau Seva. Trolls weaponized the contrast between her traditional Indian attire at the shelter and her hijab look at the mosque to allege a double standard.

Fueling the fire, the internet was quick to recall a previous incident where Ankita was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a hijab and greeting the paparazzi with an Adaab which had sparked a similar controversy in the past as well.

Fans Defend Ankita’s Cultural Attire

While there is a big chunk of people directing hate towards the Pavitra Rishta actress, her core fanbase was very quick to come to her defense. Her supporters are supporting the fact that it is common for tourists to cover their heads in a religious manner while visiting the grand mosque in UAE.

Others were quick to add that there was no need to attack the actress if you are unaware of the cultural norms of visiting a mosque as the actress was not promoting any culture or religion, she was simply showing basic decency as a tourist.

An angry fan wrote; “How about minding your own damn business? If you don’t know the rules of this mosque, better shut up,” wrote an angry fan.”

While this incident involving Ankita has been under a lot of fire, surprisingly this is not the first time that such an occurrence is being observed. Earlier Deepika Padukone was also under fire for wearing an abaya and covering her head while shooting an official “Experience Abu Dhabi” tourism campaign alongside Ranveer Singh. 

Currently seen together on a comedy-cooking show Laughter Chefs together both Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain has chosen to maintain silence and have not commented on the matter.

ALSO READ: Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate

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Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral
Tags: Anita Lokhande InstagramAnkit Lokhande HijabAnkita Lokhande ControversyAnkita Lokhande in UAE

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Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral
Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral
Ankita Lokhande Trolled For Wearing Hijab In Abu Dhabi, Fans Support Actress As Pictures Go Viral
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