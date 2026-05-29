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Home > Entertainment News > Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate

Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate

Akshara Singh's new Song 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' stirs a new controversy. While the song was initially envisioned as a festive Bollywood-Bhojpuri fusion, it has instead polarized the audience. Critics and netizens are clashing over its provocative tone, the styling, and how Bollywood treats the regional culture.

Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s Song Controversy Pic- X(@akshaykumar)
Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s Song Controversy Pic- X(@akshaykumar)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:27 IST

Akshara Singh Controversy: Akshara Singh, the bhojpuri queen entering bollywood in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle and suddenly found herself in centre of attention and the reasons are not very good. With the release of her latest song ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ earlier in the week, she has sparked a fierce cultural debate online.

While the song was initially envisioned as a festive Bollywood-Bhojpuri fusion, it has instead polarized the audience. Critics and netizens are clashing over its provocative tone, the styling, and how Bollywood treats the regional culture. 

The track is an integral part of the marketing plan for Ahmed Khan’s star-studded comedy venture Welcome to the Jungle. Composed by Vikram Montrose with lyrics by Abhinav Shekhar, Ghis Ghis Ghis features Akshay Kumar in a rugged, long-haired desi avatar alongside a vibrant Akshara Singh matching steps with him.

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Many fans have called the dance moves over-the-top, comparing Akshay’s choreography style to that of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. Critics have labeled the execution of the song as “cringe” and “C-grade,” expressing shock that a veteran actor such as Akshay, with a 35-year legacy would adapt such a cringe avatar.

Akshara Singh: Age, Family Tree And More

Those familiar with Bhojpuri cinema may find this name in their regular cinematic conversations, but after her Bollywood debut a large section of people are actually wondering “Who is Akshara Singh?”

Born on August 30, 1993, the 32-year-old actress was born in Mumbai. With acting flowing directly through her veins, it is not wrong to say that she was destined to become such a prominent actress. Both her mother Neelima Singh and her father Bipin Singh had their share of acting success, making Akshara learn the ABC’s of acting from the start.

Cut to today, Akshara Singh is one of the most prominent, highest-paid, and heavily followed actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Born in Mumbai, she has spent over a decade establishing herself as a powerhouse performer who is loved by her fans globally.

She made her debut in 2010 with the movie Satyamev Jayate alongside Ravi Kishan. Since then, she has starred in dozens of blockbusters like Tabadala, Sarkar Raj, and Satya. Beyond regional cinema, Akshara has also left a footprint in Hindi television, with appearances in shows like Kaala Teeka and Suryaputra Karn. She also reached a pan-India reality TV audience as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT. 

What Akshara Has To Say

Despite the internet trolling and her supporters taking the front row defense, the track is a monumental career milestone for Akshara Singh. This buzz is the proof that an actress from Bhojpuri cinema can make everyone leave everything and talk about her.

Addressing the viral wave and defending her work to ANI, Akshara stated: “I am very happy that being a Bihari I got such a big platform and work with Akshay Kumar. ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ has a very talented cast, and I am lucky to have shared the screen with them. With the love and blessings of the people of Bihar, I am here today.”

READ MORE: Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?

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Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate
Tags: Akshara SinghAkshara Singh ageakshara singh controversyAkshara Singh Instagramakshay kumarBhojpuri CinemaGhis Ghis Ghis songviral song

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Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate

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Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate
Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate
Akshara Singh And Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Controversy Explained: Why The Song Is Sparking Debate
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