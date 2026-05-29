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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?

Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?

Salman Khan who is fond of both Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar, dialed them and asked to end the matter in a calm and composed manner. The actor reportedly urged both the parties to talk about the matter within themselves and not involve any third parties.  If you are wondering what made Salman go beyond his way to act as a mediator in the Don 3 controversy, you are at the right place

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Picture- Instagram (@beingsalmankhan, @ranveersingh, @faroutakhtar)
Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar Picture- Instagram (@beingsalmankhan, @ranveersingh, @faroutakhtar)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 14:17 IST

Salman Khan, the bollywood ‘Bhaijan’ has reportedly taken it upon himself to end the rift between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. The megastar who is fond of both Singh and Akhtar, dialed them and asked to end the matter in a calm and composed manner. The actor reportedly urged both the parties to talk about the matter within themselves and not involve any third parties.  If you are wondering what made Salman go beyond his way to act as a mediator in the Don 3 controversy, you are at the right place

What Did Salman Khan Say

As per the sources on Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan is fond of Ranveer Singh, and is equally fond of the Akhtars too. He picked up the call on both the stakeholders, and has asked them to resolve their issues without hurting the future of their respective projects. He explained to Farhan about creative differences being a common thing in the industry for decades, and he also had a long chat with Ranveer, understanding his stance. He is playing the cupid to ensure that no one feels sabotaged.

Salman also stressed that this matter dragging any further would hurt not just the parties but can also have an everlasting impact on the entire film fraternity which has been forced to take sides.

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What is the Don 3 Controversy?

For those who are still unaware with the bollywood drama taking turns around Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Don 3, all of this stemmed after the success of Dhurandhar. Ranveer was riding his momentum after the huge success of Dhurandhar and was lined up to work with Akhtar for Don 3. 

Even though the film’s cast was finalized back in 2023, there were no other updates after that. Reportedly Singh and the creative heads of the Don franchise were having constant disagreements over script and character portrayal.

With time the differences went to such an extent that Ranveer chose to part ways with the franchise and quit the project entirely.

The FWICE Ban On Ranveer Singh

Taken aback by Ranveer’s quitting the project, Farhan and Excel Entertainment were looking at a reported loss of Rs 45 crore. With prior hotel bookings, set arrangements, calendar scheduling and all other documents, they went to FWICE, a body of over 4 lakh filmmakers. FWICE sent summons to Ranveer to discuss the matter and sort it out but with no replies from Ranveer over the period, they went public and issued a ban on the actor where all of its members will not work with Ranveer Singh in the future.

Even though this ban is not legally binding this still is a big worrying matter for both Ranveer who is lined up with a series of big projects as well as the industry workers who already have a very few projects to work on.

Will Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Finally Come To An End?

Now the main question, will Salman Khan reportedly being involved in the matter finally meet its conclusion? The answer is not that simple but possibly yes. Well, this does not mean that Ranveer is going to be seen as the ‘Don’ but you might see Ranveer in future Excel Entertainment projects trying to compensate for the losses incurred to the production.

For now, we can just wait and watch what Singh and Akhtar decide on their own. Hopefully this rift settles down quick and we get to see new projects as soon as we can.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal’s Film Dominates Overseas Market, Bags Rs 103 Crore

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Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?
Tags: Don 3farhan akhtarFarhan vs Ranveerranveer singhsalman khanSalman Khan as Mediator

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Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?
Salman Khan Steps Up As Mediator: Will The Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar Rift Finally Come To An End?
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