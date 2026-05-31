Trump is fit but fat? What US President’s medical reports revealed amid health concerns

Donald Trump’s health has always been a global concern with the US President often being caught taking a nap during press conferences. The color of his hands turning blue draw scrutiny and his bizarre statements and random social media outbursts add to the worry. But his latest health check up reports suggests that he is a bit too “fat” and needs to shed some kilos. There is no other concern otherwise and he is in excellent health, per the medical reports.

The White House released the results of Trump’s annual physical examination on Saturday, revealing that White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella provided preventive health counseling. Trump, the oldest person to be inaugurated as US President, has been advised to improve diet, increase physical activity, continue weight loss and the use low-dose aspirin.

What do Donald Trump’s medical reports reveal

Sean Barbabella wrote in a medical memo that Trump is in excellent health contrary to the widespread concerns. The report showed Trump has gained weight over the past year. According to the exam, the president stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds. During his previous physical examination in April 2025, Trump weighed 224 pounds. The report therefore included a recommendation that the president increase his physical activity and continue efforts to lose weight.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent. He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” the physician wrote.

Trump visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday for the exam. He wrote on his Truth Social platform that “everything checked out perfectly”. It is Trump’s third known check-up since returning to the White House last year

Why Donald Trump Underwent Medical Tests

There has been a public discussion about Trump’s health during his second term. Visible bruising on Donald Trump’s hands and swelling in his legs and ankles have fueled speculation in recent months. Physician Barbabella noted that “slight lower leg swelling was noted,” adding that the condition had improved compared with the previous year. There was also a mention of the bruises on his hands which the White House has previously attributed to frequent handshakes and the US President’s aspirin use.

“His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity continues to support his overall well-being,” Barbabella wrote. He noted this bruising was “a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy”.

Trump also reportedly occasionally using concealer to reduce their visibility in official photographs. Donald Trump’s Neurological assessment Donald Trump underwent a comprehensive neurological examination and no abnormalities were found. The assessment showed normal mental status, intact cranial nerves, normal strength, sensation, reflexes, gait and balance. Beside, the US President also completed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening test commonly used to identify signs of mild cognitive impairment and early dementia. He achieved a perfect score of 30 out of 30. To everyone’s surprise, the physician wrote that an AI-assisted analysis of his electrocardiogram which estimated his cardiac age to be approximately 14 years younger than his actual age. Trump is 79 years old.