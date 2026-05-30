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Home > Sports News > Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence

Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence

Will Neymar be replaced in Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad after his latest injury? Coach Carlo Ancelotti breaks his silence on Fabrizio Romano's exclusive report.

Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence. Photo Fabrizio Romano- X
Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence. Photo Fabrizio Romano- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 20:02 IST

Brazil’s preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 have been rocked by a familiar nightmare but head coach Carlo Ancelotti has moved quickly to soothe rising anxieties. After reports that talismanic forward Neymar Jr. suffered a grade-two calf injury in a recent training session, speculation quickly circulated that the Seleção hierarchy might invoke FIFA’s emergency medical rules to bring in a late replacement.

However, now football insider Fabrizio Romano has provided the definitive update from the Brazilian camp. Ancelotti, who left Real Madrid to take over at the five-time world champions, has broken his silence to confirm that Neymar will definitely not be excluded from the 26-man squad for the tournament.

“We are sticking to the plan,” Ancelotti stated via Romano, shutting down speculation regarding any changes to the roster. “Every single one of the 26 players selected earned their place, and we are committed to seeing this journey through with all of them, including Neymar. His recovery is already underway.”

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Medical assessments said the grade-two strain needs a sensitive recovery period but the prognosis is extremely positive. The Brazilian coaching staff are hoping their all-time record goal-scorer will be fit to play in their opening group stage match against Morocco, or at least the following game.

Ancelotti’s firm stance is a calculated tactical and psychological move. For Brazil, Neymar is much more than goals. His veteran leadership and tournament experience are considered totally irreplaceable in a squad hoping to end a 24-year World Cup drought. Ancelotti is reluctant to rush a replacement into the camp, valuing stability and faith, trusting the medical team to get the superstar back on the pitch.

With the group stage looming, the pressure on Brazil’s medical staff will be enormous. A grade-two calf tear normally sends a lot of panic through, but the Seleção are banking a lot on Neymar’s famous ability to speed up his rehab. His manager has answered the question marks over his immediate participation with total authority for now. Brazil will enter the 2026 World Cup as they’ve planned, with their iconic number 10 still out in front.

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Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence
Tags: Brazil football news 2026Brazil national football team newsBrazil vs Morocco 2026Brazil World Cup squad replacementCarlo Ancelotti Brazil coachCarlo Ancelotti breaks silenceFabrizio Romano Neymar updateNeymar grade two calf injuryNeymar injury 2026 World CupNeymar injury recovery timelineNeymar replacement rumorsRodrigo Lasmar medical updateSelecao 26 man squad

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Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence
Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence
Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence
Neymar To Replaced For FIFA World Cup 2026 After Latest Injury? Brazil Coach Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence

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