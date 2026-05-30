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Home > Regionals News > Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

Moradabad received rain and strong winds on Saturday evening after a hot and humid day, bringing significant relief from the heat.

Moradabad weather update (Image: AI-generated)
Moradabad weather update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 19:07 IST

Weather Moradabad: The occurrence of heavy rains, strong winds and cloudy skies was the savior for the people suffering from extreme heat and humidity in Moradabad. While the people of Moradabad were experiencing extremely humid and intolerable conditions for the entire day, the weather situation improved all of a sudden at about 5:45 pm in the evening. Dark clouds hovered over the city at that time and within a few minutes, strong winds started blowing through various areas, after which rains started occurring in different parts of the city.

Since morning till late afternoon, the weather Moradabad was very humid and uncomfortable. Due to the rise in temperature, people did not come out of their houses, while there was a very low turnout of people on roads and streets due to the scorching weather condition.

Moradabad Temperature Live: Around 31°C after evening rain
Maximum Temperature Expected: 34°C–36°C
Minimum Temperature: Around 25°C
Sunrise: 5:17 AM
Sunset: 7:07 PM
Moonrise: 6:29 PM
Moonset: 4:06 AM

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What Is the Weather Today Across Moradabad? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

As per reports, with the coming of the evening, the scenario underwent a complete transformation. The sky was filled with dense clouds, and there were cold winds sweeping through various regions of the city. It did not take long before rains started pouring down in certain regions, thus making the environment even better. Indeed, the weather conditions in Moradabad proved to be very welcome for people who had been waiting eagerly for some respite from the oppressive heat.

Thanks to the rains, the temperature fell considerably. People took advantage of this to move out of their houses and enjoy the coolness outside.

Yesterday (29-May-2026) vs Today (30-May-2026) Weather Comparison: Which Parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

As compared to Friday, there was a noticeable change in the weather conditions in Moradabad during Saturday. Although hot weather continued to prevail during the earlier day, rain and wind were seen by saturday’s end as per reports. 

The occurrence also led to some difficulties in terms of traffic flow due to the presence of water on some busy streets. This was not a problem for residents of Moradabad because of the much-needed coolness from hot weather.

How Will Weather Impact Daily Life? Travel Advisory

Weather conditions at Moradabad may keep on causing disruptions in activities for some more time ahead. Travelers have been warned that they must exercise care when commuting during rains and winds.

Persons who will go out in open areas should take their umbrellas because weather can suddenly change. Weather advisories issued by the authorities should be monitored by the residents.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather situation in the area will be highly unstable in the coming hours. The weather authorities have advised citizens to keep a close eye on weather developments.

This is among the series of pre-monsoon weather developments that have been taking place in some parts of the country, characterized by hot daytime weather coupled with evening storms and rainfalls.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast for Moradabad? Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

In the latest forecast, it is predicted that the weather in Moradabad will experience variations between warm conditions during the day and the possibility of cloudy conditions or rain in the evenings.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Forecast
30-05-2026 35°C 25°C Rain, thunderstorms
31-05-2026 34°C 24°C Cloudy, chance of rain
01-06-2026 35°C 25°C Partly cloudy
02-06-2026 36°C 25°C Warm conditions
03-06-2026 35°C 24°C Light showers possible
04-06-2026 34°C 24°C Cloudy
05-06-2026 35°C 25°C Humid conditions
06-06-2026 36°C 25°C Partly cloudy
07-06-2026 35°C 25°C Chance of rain
08-06-2026 34°C 24°C Cloudy
09-06-2026 35°C 25°C Warm and humid
10-06-2026 36°C 25°C Partly cloudy
11-06-2026 35°C 24°C Light rain possible
12-06-2026 34°C 24°C Cloudy
13-06-2026 35°C 25°C Warm with scattered clouds

People can anticipate that the weather in Moradabad will stay unpredictable, with periods of rain expected to offer relief from the heat. 

Also Read: Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm    

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Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast
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Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

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Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast
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