Moradabad Weather Update Today (30-May-2026): Rain, Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat; Check 15-Day Forecast

Weather Moradabad: The occurrence of heavy rains, strong winds and cloudy skies was the savior for the people suffering from extreme heat and humidity in Moradabad. While the people of Moradabad were experiencing extremely humid and intolerable conditions for the entire day, the weather situation improved all of a sudden at about 5:45 pm in the evening. Dark clouds hovered over the city at that time and within a few minutes, strong winds started blowing through various areas, after which rains started occurring in different parts of the city.
Since morning till late afternoon, the weather Moradabad was very humid and uncomfortable. Due to the rise in temperature, people did not come out of their houses, while there was a very low turnout of people on roads and streets due to the scorching weather condition.
Moradabad Temperature Live: Around 31°C after evening rain
Maximum Temperature Expected: 34°C–36°C
Minimum Temperature: Around 25°C
Sunrise: 5:17 AM
Sunset: 7:07 PM
Moonrise: 6:29 PM
Moonset: 4:06 AM
What Is the Weather Today Across Moradabad? Live Temperature & IMD Updates
As per reports, with the coming of the evening, the scenario underwent a complete transformation. The sky was filled with dense clouds, and there were cold winds sweeping through various regions of the city. It did not take long before rains started pouring down in certain regions, thus making the environment even better. Indeed, the weather conditions in Moradabad proved to be very welcome for people who had been waiting eagerly for some respite from the oppressive heat.
Thanks to the rains, the temperature fell considerably. People took advantage of this to move out of their houses and enjoy the coolness outside.
Yesterday (29-May-2026) vs Today (30-May-2026) Weather Comparison: Which Parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?
As compared to Friday, there was a noticeable change in the weather conditions in Moradabad during Saturday. Although hot weather continued to prevail during the earlier day, rain and wind were seen by saturday’s end as per reports.
The occurrence also led to some difficulties in terms of traffic flow due to the presence of water on some busy streets. This was not a problem for residents of Moradabad because of the much-needed coolness from hot weather.
How Will Weather Impact Daily Life? Travel Advisory
Weather conditions at Moradabad may keep on causing disruptions in activities for some more time ahead. Travelers have been warned that they must exercise care when commuting during rains and winds.
Persons who will go out in open areas should take their umbrellas because weather can suddenly change. Weather advisories issued by the authorities should be monitored by the residents.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather situation in the area will be highly unstable in the coming hours. The weather authorities have advised citizens to keep a close eye on weather developments.
This is among the series of pre-monsoon weather developments that have been taking place in some parts of the country, characterized by hot daytime weather coupled with evening storms and rainfalls.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast for Moradabad? Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
In the latest forecast, it is predicted that the weather in Moradabad will experience variations between warm conditions during the day and the possibility of cloudy conditions or rain in the evenings.
|Date
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Forecast
|30-05-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Rain, thunderstorms
|31-05-2026
|34°C
|24°C
|Cloudy, chance of rain
|01-06-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Partly cloudy
|02-06-2026
|36°C
|25°C
|Warm conditions
|03-06-2026
|35°C
|24°C
|Light showers possible
|04-06-2026
|34°C
|24°C
|Cloudy
|05-06-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Humid conditions
|06-06-2026
|36°C
|25°C
|Partly cloudy
|07-06-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Chance of rain
|08-06-2026
|34°C
|24°C
|Cloudy
|09-06-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Warm and humid
|10-06-2026
|36°C
|25°C
|Partly cloudy
|11-06-2026
|35°C
|24°C
|Light rain possible
|12-06-2026
|34°C
|24°C
|Cloudy
|13-06-2026
|35°C
|25°C
|Warm with scattered clouds
People can anticipate that the weather in Moradabad will stay unpredictable, with periods of rain expected to offer relief from the heat.
Also Read: Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm
Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.