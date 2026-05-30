Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai Delhi AQI Update Tesla Dawood Ibrahim Jacqueline Fernanez RTI activist death iPhone fold Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle Henry Nowak Chicago CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

According to Google Weather on Saturday, May 30 2026 the highest temperature in Meerut will reach 36°C. The "feels-like" temperature is also 36°C because of the sun and humidity making it warm in the afternoon.

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 16:35 IST

Residents in Meerut are experiencing changing weather on this Saturday of May 2026. The area, known for its hot summer weather is now seeing a mix of sunlight and changing winds that are bringing some moisture into the air. While the early morning was a bit cool temperatures went up quickly before noon and local authorities are advising people to be careful when working outside. The changing atmospheric pressure over Uttar Pradesh is keeping the weather in Meerut very dynamic as the weekend continues.

Temperature Dynamics: Peak Highs and Lows

According to Google Weather on Saturday, May 30 2026 the highest temperature in Meerut will reach 36°C. The “feels-like” temperature is also 36°C because of the sun and humidity making it warm in the afternoon. As the sun sets the temperature will drop to 24°C at night. This big 12-degree difference between day and night means that nights will be much cooler and buildings will cool down before the day.

Wind Velocity and Atmospheric Conditions

The winds in Meerut are coming from the northeast at 5 mph during the day. This gentle breeze does not provide cooling but does help circulate air in open spaces. The humidity is at 38% during the part of the day, which is not high enough to make people feel very sweaty. However humidity might go up to 45% in the evening as the wind changes.

You Might Be Interested In

Extreme UV Index and Precipitation Risks

The UV Index in Meerut is extremely high at 10 which means there is a high risk of harm from being in the sun without protection. People need to use sunblock, umbrellas and protective clothing if they go outside between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The chance of rain today is very low at 5% so it will be mostly sunny. There is a chance of rain 20%, late at night but it might just be a small sprinkle.

For a visual perspective on regional weather conditions affecting western Uttar Pradesh you can watch this [UP Weather Update Report](link) which details recent meteorological transitions, across the area.

Also Read: Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath, Cars Stuck For Hours

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Tags: 30 may 2026 weather meerutcurrent temperature in meerutheatwave update meerutmeerut hourly weathermeerut maximum temperaturemeerut uv index todaymeerut weather todaysaturday weather meerutup weather update todayweather forecast western uttar pradesh

RELATED News

Mumbai Man Forces Wife Into 'Rooster' Position, Stabs As She Escapes

Who Was Simranjit Singh? RTI Activist And Lawyer Shot Dead In Jalandhar

Watch: Hyva Truck Rams Car On Odisha's Palasuni Bridge In Bhubaneswar

Watch: Uttarakhand Weekend Rush Triggers 25-30km Traffic Jam In Joshimath

When Will Monsoon Hit Kerala? Key Reasons Behind Delay Explained, Check Expected Arrival Date Here

LATEST NEWS

BharathCloud Aligns with BDIA at Bharat Digital Samvad to Advance India’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure Vision

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Ambrita Shandilya Expands Her Creative Journey with the Launch of BRIT Under the House of AMBRA

Delhi Police Arrest 9 With ISI, Dawood Links

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series?

Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh To Face Charges

JENPAS UG Admit Card 2026 Out at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Instructions

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming : Where to Watch Unity Cup Football match on TV and Online In India?

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh
Meerut Weather Update Today (30 May 2026): High Temperature Hits 36°C with Mostly Sunny Conditions across Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

QUICK LINKS