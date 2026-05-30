Boat Storm Call 4 And Ultima Vogue 2 Launched: USB Type-C Charging, Bluetooth Calling, And Health Tracking — Check Price And Specifications

Indian audio and wearable tech brand Boat have rolled out the Storm Call 4 and Ultima Vogue 2 smartwatches in India, expanding its portfolio. The smartwatches come with built-in USB Type-C charging support. The company claims that the newly launched devices are India’s first Type-C charging smartwatch series, allowing users to charge the smartwatches using the same cable they use for charging smartphones, laptops, tablets, and power banks. Through the launch of this Type-C enabled smartwatch series, the company is trying to reduce the dependency on proprietary magnetic charging docks and simplify the wearable charging experience through universal charging convenience.

Boat said that the move comes as USB Type-C adoption continues to expand across consumer electronics devices.

Anyone who has ever scrambled through a drawer looking for that one specific magnetic puck to charge their smartwatch will understand why this matters. Most smartwatches today still use small proprietary connectors that are easy to lose and impossible to replace on the go. Boat is trying to fix that with a single cable you already carry everywhere.

Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of Boat, said the company’s focus has always been on making everyday tech simpler. “Consumers today expect technology experiences that are intuitive, seamless and built around everyday convenience,” he said.



Storm Call 4: The Everyday Option



The Storm Call 4 is priced at Rs 1,599 and features a 1.96-inch HD display with up to 500 nits of brightness, along with a functional crown for easy navigation. It supports Bluetooth calling, over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep and stress monitoring, female wellness features, and Emergency SOS.

Pre-bookings for the Storm Call 4 opened on May 29 on Boat’s official website, with the full sale starting June 12 across the website and major retail platforms. Battery life is rated at up to seven days, which is reasonable for daily use at this price point.



Ultima Vogue 2: The Premium Pick



At Rs 2,799, the Ultima Vogue 2 steps things up with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching 1,000 nits of peak brightness and a metallic frame that gives the watch a more premium feel. That brightness level makes a real difference outdoors, where most budget smartwatch screens struggle to stay readable.



The feature set mirrors the Storm Call 4, with Bluetooth calling, IP68 protection, health tracking, Emergency SOS, female wellness features, and over 100 sports modes. Battery life is rated at up to 10 days. The slight dip compared to the Storm Call 4 is expected, given the more power-hungry AMOLED screen.



Why This Launch Makes Sense Right Now



The timing is not accidental. USB Type-C is now the standard across most phones, laptops, and tablets in India. Regulations in Europe have already pushed manufacturers in that direction, and India is heading the same way. Boat is getting ahead of that curve while also solving a real, everyday frustration for buyers.

At under Rs 3,000 for both models, neither watch asks buyers to take a big financial risk to try something new. That combination of affordable pricing and a genuinely useful upgrade gives this launch a solid shot at standing out in a market full of spec-heavy but practically identical smartwatches.

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