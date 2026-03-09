Oppo Watch X3 All-Set To Launch: Round Dail, 32GB Storage, And IP68 & IP69 Certification-Check All Features And Specification

Oppo Watch X3 features and specifications

The device will feature a titanium-focused build. The teaser shows a classic round dial paired with a tactile rotating crown giving the device a premium feel. The key specification of the watch consists of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The watch will be packed with a massive 632mAh battery which means the watch can go for days on a single charge.

The upcoming smartwatch is expected to support independent eSIM support through which users can make cellular calls, send texts, and use mobile data entirely on the go without using their smartphone. The watch runs on ColourOS and in terms of connectivity, it has Bluetooth support for wireless and connectivity and USB Type-C for charging. The watch also have IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

These features make the device stand out in a crowded smartwatch market. The device will be competing with top tier smartwatches such as Apple Watches, Samsung Galaxy Watches, etc.

Oppo Find N6

The company will also be launching its new flagship, foldable Oppo Find N6. The phone features new generation titanium alloy hinge which makes the device strong and minimise the crease of the display.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the upcoming foldable phone features triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP, an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP and 50MP periscope telephoto sensor while the front panel features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is packed with a 6000mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging support. Other than this the device will also support the new Oppo AI Stylus. Also Read: Oppo Find N6 To Debut Soon: ‘Zero’ Inner Display Crease, AI Stylus Support, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Launch Date

