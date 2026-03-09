Oppo Find N6 To Debut Soon: ‘Zero’ Inner Display Crease, AI Stylus Support, And Three Colour Options—Check All Features And Launch Date

‘Zero’ inner display crease

The company claims that the Oppo Find N6 has been designed with a new engineering approach that combines a titanium alloy hinge with a special memory glass layer. These components together aim to reduce the crease and maintain a flatter display surface.

As per media reports, the structure of hinge distributes physical stress more effectively when the device is folded or unfolded. Whereas the memory glass is reported to restore the display’s flatness after opening the device. The company suggests this design could significantly reduce the crease of visibility compared to earlier foldable phones.

Oppo Find N6 features and specification

The company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the upcoming foldable flagship. However, other specs are leaked by some industry insiders. The device is likely to feature an 8.12-inch inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel consists of a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor for an ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor.

The device is expected to be packed with a 6,000mAh batter supported by fast wired charging and wireless charging. The device is confirmed to support a new Oppo AI stylus, which is likely to expand the functionality of the large internal display. The stylus is developed to help in writing, note taking, and creative tasks easier on the foldable screen.

The company will launch the foldable phone in three colour options: Golden Orange, Original Titanium, and Deep Black and it will be available in three storage variants, the base variants offer 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage; the mid-variant consist of 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage while the top-end variant offer 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.