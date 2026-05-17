Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for PBKS vs RCB IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Dharamshala Weather: The picturesque Dharamshala will turn hosts again as the Punjab Kings host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It has not been a hunting ground for the hosts in the Indian Premier League (2026) as they have lost both of their games so far here. Coming to this game, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit is in desperate need of a win, having lost each of their last five games. The weather has always been a talking point in games at the HPCA Stadium. However, in some good news for cricket fans, there is no rain expected during the PBKS vs RCB clash.

PBKS vs RCB: Dharamshala Current Weather Conditions

The current weather in Dharamshala suggests that cricket fans need not worry about any rain interruptions. Thanks to the stadium being situated more than 1300 metres above sea level, the weather usually remains cool and perfect for playing cricket. The cloudy conditions at the ground help in assisting fast bowlers with some movement in the air, especially with the new ball. As we approach the PBKS vs RCB game, the weather in Dharamshala continues to remain a focal point.

PBKS vs RCB: Weather Forecast For Today’s IPL 2026 Match

For today’s afternoon play in Dharamshala, the weather is expected to be largely clear, sunny, and ideal for a full cricket match. The Shimla Meteorological Center has stated that there will be no significant risk of a rain washout at the event, despite a regional yellow signal for dust storms in nearby high-altitude areas throughout the weekend.

Last 5 IPL Matches At HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Match Date Match Final Match Result May 14, 2026 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Won By Six Wickets May 11, 2026 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Won By Three Wickets May 4, 2025 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Punjab Kings Won By 37 Runs May 9, 2024 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won By 60 Runs May 5, 2024 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Won By 28 Runs

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report And Ground Conditions

One of the most scenic cricket grounds in the nation is the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Two IPL 2026 matches have been placed at the location, and both have been high-scoring affairs with sides easily reaching 200-plus totals. Both games have been won by the chasing teams, indicating that the pitch improves as the game goes on. The fact that this game takes place in the afternoon gives it an additional dimension.

Last 10 Days Weather Report For Cricket Play in Dharamshala

Date Weather Conditions Temperature (High/Low) Rain Chances Cricket Playing Conditions May 16, 2026 Mostly dry, clearing skies 30°C / 18°C Low Clear, standard playing conditions May 15, 2026 Partially cloudy, breezy 28°C / 16°C Low Good for uninterrupted play May 14, 2026 Light rain & evening thunderstorms 18°C / 12°C High (55–60%) Rain-hit evening; potential match delays May 13, 2026 Overcast, cooling trend 20°C / 12°C Moderate Damp outfield but playable May 12, 2026 Hailstorms and heavy rain 15°C / 7°C Very High Significant interruptions / Unplayable May 11, 2026 Sudden Western Disturbance, rain 22°C / 11°C High Disruptive weather / Wet outfield May 10, 2026 Intense heat wave peaking 42.2°C / 27.1°C Nil Extreme heat; exhausting for players May 9, 2026 Clear, severe summer heat 40°C / 25°C Nil Hot and dry batting track May 8, 2026 Sunny and dry 38°C / 24°C Nil Clear, high-temperature conditions May 7, 2026 Sunny and clear 37°C / 23°C Nil Standard warm summer day

Despite its high altitude, the HPCA Stadium and the city of Dharamshala have not witnessed a lot of rain in the last few days. The Dharamshala weather over the last 10 days indicates that the PBKS vs RCB clash could be played without many interruptions. The weather in the city is cooler than in most parts of the country, making it possibly the best place to play cricket in India in the summer.

Also Read: PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices