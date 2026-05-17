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Home > Sports News > PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Get the most accurate PBKS vs RCB winner and toss prediction for IPL 2026 Match 61. Find out who will win today's clash between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Image Source: X)
PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 12:41 IST

The IPL 2026 brings huge excitement as the Punjab Kings will host the defending winners, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The match is scheduled for Sunday, 17 May, in the afternoon at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala and will start at 3:30 PM. With the Punjab Kings desperately struggling to break the huge five-match losing streak and the Royal Challengers sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the fans are eagerly hoping for a great competition. Captain Shreyas Iyer will make the most of the home environment, while the proven Virat Kohli and Captain Rajat Patidar will do their best to dominate. 

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Match Details 

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026
Match Number Match 61
Competing Teams Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Match Date Sunday, May 17, 2026
Indian Standard Time 3:30 PM IST
Official Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium Pitch Report

One of the most exciting batting tracks for the whole country can be found at the world-renowned HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. The wicket is quick with true bounce and will enable top-order players to express themselves during the powerplays. As the stadium is situated at a high altitude, the ball comes onto the bat very quickly, as its effect will be greater in the thin air. The ball will also move under the sun during the daytime, and the quicks will be getting some true seam movement with the new ball, whereas the spinners will be hampered due to a lack of turn, and the game will develop into a high-scoring thriller.

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Suryansh, Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson. 

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Punjab Kings Impact Players: V Vijaykumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Probable XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Players: Jacob Duffy.

PBKS vs RCB Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Having a good idea of the afternoon conditions in Dharamshala means that the toss prediction becomes very simple. As one would expect, the pitch will tend to deteriorate slightly with the passage of play, and because of this, the second innings in particular become very hard to chase against decent bowling. As it is a day game, the dew factor will be completely null here in the second innings, and like any good skipper, anyone winning the toss will surely choose to bat. How about plucking out a mammoth total in the region of 200 runs and putting the opposition under huge scoreboard pressure!

PBKS vs RCB Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Looking at the existing team momentum and overall squad balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the clear favourite to win this game comfortably. The defending Champions have a very balanced, strong batting in the form of the ever-reliable and consistent Virat Kohli. Also, their pace attack, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, looks well disciplined. Conversely, the Punjab Kings have been lacking consistency currently, in particular in the bowling department, with Arshdeep Singh leaking runs, as seen in the past couple of games. As a result, we predict that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will win today’s game.

Also Read – PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tags: Cricket Match PredictionHead To Head RecordHPCA Stadium DharamshalaIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026 Match 61PBKS Vs RCB PredictionPBKS Vs RCB WinnerPunjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengalurushreyas iyerToss Predictionvirat kohli’Who Will Win Today Match

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PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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