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Home > India News > Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 7 May 2026: Check India weather forecast with IMD insights as El Niño concerns grow. Know Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata temperatures, rainfall alerts, sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset timings.

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 13:01 IST

India Weather Update: Heatwave, Rain & El Niño Concerns Across Major Regions

Weather conditions across India continue showing rapid changes as rising temperatures, increasing humidity, hailstorms, and pre-monsoon activity affect several regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many parts of northern, western, and southern India may continue witnessing unstable weather patterns influenced by seasonal atmospheric changes and growing concerns related to El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean. Meteorologists believe El Niño could impact rainfall distribution, monsoon intensity, and the frequency of heatwave conditions during the coming months.

Today’s Delhi Weather

Temperature: 31°C – 42°C
Current Weather: Heatwave with dusty winds blowing
Sunrise Time: 05:32 AM
Sunset Time: 07:08 PM
Moonrise Time: 10:54 PM
Moonset Time: 08:21 AM

Delhi continues witnessing severe daytime heat, while occasional evening winds may provide temporary relief from high temperatures.

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Mumbai Weather Today

Temperature: 30°C – 34°C
Live Weather: Humid with partly cloudy skies
Sunrise: 06:02 AM
Sunset: 07:05 PM
Moonrise: 11:18 PM
Moonset: 09:45 AM

Humidity levels remain high across coastal Maharashtra, while isolated rainfall activity may increase later this month.

Chennai Weather Today

Temperature: 29°C – 38°C
Live Weather: Hot and humid with cloudy intervals
Sunrise: 05:45 AM
Sunset: 06:24 PM
Moonrise: 10:43 PM
Moonset: 09:04 AM

Southern coastal regions continue experiencing moisture-rich winds and rising humidity levels due to changing sea conditions.

Bengaluru Weather Today

Temperature: 22°C – 33°C
Live Weather: Pleasant with chances of evening rain
Sunrise: 05:53 AM
Sunset: 06:32 PM
Moonrise: 10:52 PM
Moonset: 09:10 AM

Bengaluru may continue receiving isolated thunderstorms and cooler evening conditions over the next few days.

Kolkata Weather Today

Temperature: 28°C – 37°C
Live Weather: Humid with thunderstorm possibilities
Sunrise: 04:58 AM
Sunset: 06:10 PM
Moonrise: 10:21 PM
Moonset: 08:02 AM

Eastern India remains under unstable weather conditions, with IMD monitoring thunderstorm activity and strong winds.

IMD Weather Outlook For India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that parts of India may continue experiencing:

  • Heatwave conditions across northern and western regions
  • Thunderstorms with lightning in eastern and southern states
  • Rising humidity levels near coastal areas
  • Strong winds and storm activity ahead of the monsoon season
  • Possible uneven monsoon patterns influenced by El Niño developments

Weather experts are closely monitoring Pacific Ocean temperature anomalies associated with El Niño, which could significantly influence India’s rainfall distribution, monsoon strength, and summer temperatures in the coming months.

How El Niño Could Impact India

El Niño is a climate pattern caused by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. It often weakens the Indian monsoon, reduces rainfall in certain regions, and increases the intensity of heatwave conditions across northwestern parts of India. Meteorologists believe the 2026 monsoon season could witness delayed rainfall activity, irregular monsoon progression, and more frequent extreme weather events if El Niño conditions continue to strengthen further.

Also read: Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: IMD Weather Update TodayIndia Heatwave AlertIndia weather forecast 2026Monsoon Forecast IndiaWeather Update 17 May 20

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights
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