Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

India Weather Update: Heatwave, Rain & El Niño Concerns Across Major Regions

Weather conditions across India continue showing rapid changes as rising temperatures, increasing humidity, hailstorms, and pre-monsoon activity affect several regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many parts of northern, western, and southern India may continue witnessing unstable weather patterns influenced by seasonal atmospheric changes and growing concerns related to El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean. Meteorologists believe El Niño could impact rainfall distribution, monsoon intensity, and the frequency of heatwave conditions during the coming months.

Today’s Delhi Weather

Temperature: 31°C – 42°C

Current Weather: Heatwave with dusty winds blowing

Sunrise Time: 05:32 AM

Sunset Time: 07:08 PM

Moonrise Time: 10:54 PM

Moonset Time: 08:21 AM

Delhi continues witnessing severe daytime heat, while occasional evening winds may provide temporary relief from high temperatures.

Mumbai Weather Today

Temperature: 30°C – 34°C

Live Weather: Humid with partly cloudy skies

Sunrise: 06:02 AM

Sunset: 07:05 PM

Moonrise: 11:18 PM

Moonset: 09:45 AM

Humidity levels remain high across coastal Maharashtra, while isolated rainfall activity may increase later this month.

Chennai Weather Today

Temperature: 29°C – 38°C

Live Weather: Hot and humid with cloudy intervals

Sunrise: 05:45 AM

Sunset: 06:24 PM

Moonrise: 10:43 PM

Moonset: 09:04 AM

Southern coastal regions continue experiencing moisture-rich winds and rising humidity levels due to changing sea conditions.

Bengaluru Weather Today

Temperature: 22°C – 33°C

Live Weather: Pleasant with chances of evening rain

Sunrise: 05:53 AM

Sunset: 06:32 PM

Moonrise: 10:52 PM

Moonset: 09:10 AM

Bengaluru may continue receiving isolated thunderstorms and cooler evening conditions over the next few days.

Kolkata Weather Today

Temperature: 28°C – 37°C

Live Weather: Humid with thunderstorm possibilities

Sunrise: 04:58 AM

Sunset: 06:10 PM

Moonrise: 10:21 PM

Moonset: 08:02 AM

Eastern India remains under unstable weather conditions, with IMD monitoring thunderstorm activity and strong winds.