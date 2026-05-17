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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Forecast Today (17 May 2026): View weather forecast of cities in Maharashtra, namely Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Aurangabad with IMD weather information, temperature, sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset timings.

Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 11:27 IST

Latest Weather Report in Maharashtra: Heatwave, Humidity, and Rainfall in Various Regions

The latest weather reports from Maharashtra reveal that the region experiences both heatwave-like conditions, humidity levels, and sporadic rainfalls in various regions. The latest update about the weather conditions in Maharashtra reveals from India Meteorological Department (IMD) that several Maharashtra cities experience varying temperatures along with sporadic thunderstorms in certain isolated districts.

Today’s Mumbai Weather

Temperature: 30°C – 34°C
Current Weather Conditions: High humidity along with partly cloudy sky conditions
Sunrise Time: 06:02 AM
Sunset Time: 07:05 PM
Moonrise Time: 11:18 PM
Moonset Time: 09:45 AM

High humidity persists along the coastal areas, and sporadic rainfall may

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Weather in Pune Today

Temperature: 24°С – 38°С
Current weather conditions: Hot in the afternoon; dry evening
Sunrise: 05:57 AM
Sunset: 06:58 PM
Moonrise: 10:59 PM
Moonset: 09:21 AM

Rising daytime temperature is being felt in Pune, caused by sunny conditions and low rainfall intensity.

Nagpur Today Weather

Temperatures: 29°C – 43°C
Current Weather: Hot weather, dry winds
Sunrise: 05:35 AM
Sunset: 06:45 PM
Moonrise: 10:41 PM
Moonset: 08:59 AM

Vidarbha area continues to be one of the hottest parts in the state of

Weather in Nashik Today

Temperature: 23°C – 37°C
Current Weather Condition: Warm weather with slight evening breeze
Sunrise: 05:59 AM
Sunset: 06:59 PM
Moonrise: 11:03 PM
Moonset: 09:25 AM

The city of Nashik might experience comparatively cool evenings than

Weather in Aurangabad Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Temperature: 26°C – 39°C
Live Weather: Bright sun and clear skies
Sunrise: 05:50 AM
Sunset: 06:52 PM
Moonrise: 10:52 PM
Moonset: 09:10 AM

The Marathwada

IMD Forecast for Maharashtra

According to the IMD, there is a possibility that Maharashtra will see:

Heatwaves in Vidarbha and central areas
Isolated lightning storms and thunderstorms
Increasing humidity in the coastal region of Konkan
Unpredictable monsoon activities in this season

Experts have also been watching developments regarding the El Niño phenomenon since June-September.

Also read : Moto G37 & 37 Power All Set To Debut In India With Dimensity 6400 Chipset, Android 16, And Massive Batteries, Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: 15 dayDelhi heatwave updateimd weather alert todayindia weather forecast todaymumbai weather live temperatureweather update today 17-05-2026

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Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

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