Latest Weather Report in Maharashtra: Heatwave, Humidity, and Rainfall in Various Regions

The latest weather reports from Maharashtra reveal that the region experiences both heatwave-like conditions, humidity levels, and sporadic rainfalls in various regions. The latest update about the weather conditions in Maharashtra reveals from India Meteorological Department (IMD) that several Maharashtra cities experience varying temperatures along with sporadic thunderstorms in certain isolated districts.

Today’s Mumbai Weather

Temperature: 30°C – 34°C

Current Weather Conditions: High humidity along with partly cloudy sky conditions

Sunrise Time: 06:02 AM

Sunset Time: 07:05 PM

Moonrise Time: 11:18 PM

Moonset Time: 09:45 AM

High humidity persists along the coastal areas, and sporadic rainfall may

Weather in Pune Today

Temperature: 24°С – 38°С

Current weather conditions: Hot in the afternoon; dry evening

Sunrise: 05:57 AM

Sunset: 06:58 PM

Moonrise: 10:59 PM

Moonset: 09:21 AM

Rising daytime temperature is being felt in Pune, caused by sunny conditions and low rainfall intensity.

Nagpur Today Weather

Temperatures: 29°C – 43°C

Current Weather: Hot weather, dry winds

Sunrise: 05:35 AM

Sunset: 06:45 PM

Moonrise: 10:41 PM

Moonset: 08:59 AM

Vidarbha area continues to be one of the hottest parts in the state of

Weather in Nashik Today

Temperature: 23°C – 37°C

Current Weather Condition: Warm weather with slight evening breeze

Sunrise: 05:59 AM

Sunset: 06:59 PM

Moonrise: 11:03 PM

Moonset: 09:25 AM

The city of Nashik might experience comparatively cool evenings than

Weather in Aurangabad Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Temperature: 26°C – 39°C

Live Weather: Bright sun and clear skies

Sunrise: 05:50 AM

Sunset: 06:52 PM

Moonrise: 10:52 PM

Moonset: 09:10 AM

The Marathwada

IMD Forecast for Maharashtra

According to the IMD, there is a possibility that Maharashtra will see:

Heatwaves in Vidarbha and central areas

Isolated lightning storms and thunderstorms

Increasing humidity in the coastal region of Konkan

Unpredictable monsoon activities in this season

Experts have also been watching developments regarding the El Niño phenomenon since June-September.

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