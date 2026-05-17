Latest Weather Report in Maharashtra: Heatwave, Humidity, and Rainfall in Various Regions
The latest weather reports from Maharashtra reveal that the region experiences both heatwave-like conditions, humidity levels, and sporadic rainfalls in various regions. The latest update about the weather conditions in Maharashtra reveals from India Meteorological Department (IMD) that several Maharashtra cities experience varying temperatures along with sporadic thunderstorms in certain isolated districts.
Today’s Mumbai Weather
Temperature: 30°C – 34°C
Current Weather Conditions: High humidity along with partly cloudy sky conditions
Sunrise Time: 06:02 AM
Sunset Time: 07:05 PM
Moonrise Time: 11:18 PM
Moonset Time: 09:45 AM
High humidity persists along the coastal areas, and sporadic rainfall may
Weather in Pune Today
Temperature: 24°С – 38°С
Current weather conditions: Hot in the afternoon; dry evening
Sunrise: 05:57 AM
Sunset: 06:58 PM
Moonrise: 10:59 PM
Moonset: 09:21 AM
Rising daytime temperature is being felt in Pune, caused by sunny conditions and low rainfall intensity.
Nagpur Today Weather
Temperatures: 29°C – 43°C
Current Weather: Hot weather, dry winds
Sunrise: 05:35 AM
Sunset: 06:45 PM
Moonrise: 10:41 PM
Moonset: 08:59 AM
Vidarbha area continues to be one of the hottest parts in the state of
Weather in Nashik Today
Temperature: 23°C – 37°C
Current Weather Condition: Warm weather with slight evening breeze
Sunrise: 05:59 AM
Sunset: 06:59 PM
Moonrise: 11:03 PM
Moonset: 09:25 AM
The city of Nashik might experience comparatively cool evenings than
Weather in Aurangabad Today
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Temperature: 26°C – 39°C
Live Weather: Bright sun and clear skies
Sunrise: 05:50 AM
Sunset: 06:52 PM
Moonrise: 10:52 PM
Moonset: 09:10 AM
The Marathwada
IMD Forecast for Maharashtra
According to the IMD, there is a possibility that Maharashtra will see:
Heatwaves in Vidarbha and central areas
Isolated lightning storms and thunderstorms
Increasing humidity in the coastal region of Konkan
Unpredictable monsoon activities in this season
Experts have also been watching developments regarding the El Niño phenomenon since June-September.
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