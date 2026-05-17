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Home > Tech and Auto News > Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

Xiaomi has confirmed key specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Max, including an 8,000mAh battery, 200MP Leica camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 6.9-inch 2K OLED display ahead of its China launch on May 21.

Xiaomi 17 Max
Xiaomi 17 Max

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sun 2026-05-17 12:00 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi is gearing up for launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 17 Max in Chinese market. Prior to launching, the company has also confirmed some of the key specifications regarding the handset consisting of camera and battery details. The handset will join the existing 17 series, and it will be the sixth device. Currently, the series includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Ultra, and the Leica Lietzphone. The company has announced the device by sharing a teaser showing a glimpse of design and key upgradation.

Xiaomi 17 Max confirmed features and specifications 

The company has confirmed that the upcoming flagship will be packed with a massive 8,000mAh battery which will be the biggest ever on a Xiaomi smartphone. The battery will be supported by 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. 

The device will feature a 6.9-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a flat panel. The Xiaomi 17 Max will also feature an IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water which means the handset is able to withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for approx. 30 minutes and can also handle hot and cold-water jets from any direction.

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Not Just a Bigger Phone 

Xiaomi’s own executive Lu Weibing has called the 17 Max a “fully upgraded” version of the regular Xiaomi 17, and looking at what has been confirmed so far, that description holds up well. This is not just a phone with a larger screen. It brings real, meaningful upgrades across every major area including battery, camera, display, and performance. 

A Camera System That Pushes New Ground 

The Xiaomi 17 Max will carry the brand’s first ever Leica backed 200 megapixel primary camera. That is a significant step up from the triple 50MP setup on the standard Xiaomi 17. Alongside the main sensor, the phone will also include a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and reports point to a 50MP ultrawide lens completing the triple camera setup. For anyone who takes photography seriously, this setup looks very promising.

The Chip Doing the Heavy Lifting 

Performance on the Xiaomi 17 Max will come from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The processor is expected to be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which should make multitasking faster and overall performance very smooth. 

A Screen Built for Everything 

The 6.9-inch display uses a new RGB sub-pixel arrangement that delivers near-2K visual sharpness while consuming less power than conventional panels. The display also uses a new red luminous material for improved brightness efficiency and more uniform colours. Reports suggest the peak brightness could reach up to 3,800 nits, which is excellent for outdoor use in bright sunlight.

Smart Battery Technology 

Xiaomi is using its latest silicon-carbon battery technology on the 17 Max, which helps keep the phone slimmer despite housing such a large battery. This is clever engineering, as most phones with big batteries tend to get quite thick and heavy. Xiaomi seems to have found a way around that problem.

Will It Come to India? 

The Xiaomi 17 Max is already available for pre-orders in China, and tipster Yogesh Brar has said that discussions are currently underway to bring the phone to global markets, including India. The phone is expected to launch in China on May 21. If and when it does arrive in India, it will likely sit above the Xiaomi 17, which currently starts at Rs 89,999 in the country.

No pricing details have been confirmed yet, but given the specifications on offer, this one is clearly going to sit in the premium flagship bracket.

Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold & Moto Buds 2 Plus Launch: Snapdragon Chipset, Massive Battery, And Flagship Display, Check All Specs And Price

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Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date
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Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

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Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date
Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date
Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date
Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

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