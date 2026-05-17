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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Today’s Weather Forecast (17-05-2026): Forecast for major cities in Kerala like Kochi, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Kannur with IMD Weather Forecast details like temperature, sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset timings.

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 12:31 IST

Kerala Weather Alert: Rain, Humidity, and Thunderstorm Conditions in Major Cities

Current weather conditions in Kerala indicate humid conditions, light rainfall, clouds, and isolated thunderstorm in certain places. As per the recent update by India Meteorological Department (IMD), cities located in central and coastal Kerala might witness fluctuating temperatures due to rain and lightning conditions in certain places.

Kochi Weather Today

Temperature: 26°C – 32°C
Weather: Humidity is high with clouds present along with some rain showers.
Sunrise Time: 05:59 AM
Sunset Time: 06:39 PM
Moonrise Time: 11:10 PM
Moonset Time: 09:32 AM

Heavy humidity levels continue near coastal regions, while intermittent rainfall activity may intensify later this week according to IMD observations.

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Thiruvananthapuram Weather Today

Temperature: 25°C – 33°C
Current Weather: Warm weather with occasional thunderstorms
Sunrise Time: 05:57 AM
Sunset Time: 06:31 PM
Moonrise Time: 10:58 PM
Moonset Time: 09:18 AM

Humid weather prevails in Thiruvananthapuram due to the presence of clouds and humidity-filled winds blowing from the Arabian Sea.

Kozhikode Weather Today

Temprature : 24 °C – 31 °C
Live Weather : Raining with cool breeze 
Sunrise : 06:03 AM
Sunset : 06:42 PM
Moon Rise : 11:16 PM
Moon Set : 09:40 AM

The North Kerala region continues to experience rainy weather, as the IMD is monitoring thunderstorms and chances of heavy rainfall.

Thrissur Weather Today

Temperature: 25°C – 32°C
Live Weather: Cloudy with occasional showers
Sunrise: 06:00 AM
Sunset: 06:38 PM
Moonrise: 11:08 PM
Moonset: 09:28 AM

Thrissur may witness relatively cooler evenings compared to inland districts, though humidity levels remain above seasonal averages.

Kannur Weather Today

Temperature: 24°C – 31°C
Live Weather: Moderate rain with cloudy weather
Sunrise: 06:05 AM
Sunset: 06:44 PM
Moonrise: 11:19 PM
Moonset: 09:44 AM

Northern coastal districts are likely to continue receiving rainfall throughout the day, while isolated thunderstorm activity cannot be ruled out in nearby regions.

IMD Weather Outlook For Kerala

The India Meteorological Department has indicated that parts of Kerala may continue seeing:

  • Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in isolated districts
  • Thunderstorms with lightning across coastal and central regions
  • Rising humidity levels along the Arabian Sea coast
  • Gusty winds during evening hours
  • Early monsoon-related weather fluctuations across southern India

Meteorologists are also closely monitoring Arabian Sea weather systems, which could influence rainfall patterns and storm activity across Kerala during the coming weeks.

Also read : Weather Update Today (Date<17 May 2026>): Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: IMD Kerala ForecastKerala rain alertKerala weather updatekochi weather todayKozhikode Weather Updatethiruvananthapuram weather

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

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