PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Match 61 of IPL 2026 will be a huge treat for cricket lovers when Punjab Kings face off with Royal Challengers Bengaluru this Sunday, 17th May 2026. The high-profile ODI game is scheduled to take off at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala at 3:30 PM IST. Since both sides are in a bit of a dogfight for crucial playoff spots, the players will be mustering all of their best skills. Including the elite batsman and brilliant all-rounders, the fans are hoping for a match-up to remember.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Tournament Name Indian Premier League 2026 Match Number Match 61 Competing Teams Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Date Sunday, May 17 2026 Indian Standard Time 3:30 PM IST Official Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

HPCA Stadium Pitch Report

The stunning HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala, is regarded as one of the most perfect batting tracks in the country. The pitch displays magnificent pace and true bounce, enabling the batters to attack from the very first power play. The miles-high altitude of the venue means the ball speeds through the venue with such speed that punishing the boundaries is a walk in the park. Though, since it is a late-time game, fast bowlers will surely get some early outswing as well as extra bounce from the brand new ball. Spinners will probably find some trouble on a pitch that is very likely to turn as the game progresses into an enormous high-scoring encounter.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Probable Playing XIs

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Wicket Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Virat Kohli, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Tim David

All Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru: He is currently in phenomenal touch and recently smashed a brilliant unbeaten 105 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, making him the absolute safest captaincy pick.

Prabhsimran Singh, Punjab Kings: As the leading run scorer for Punjab, he has been consistently explosive at the top of the order. He scored a magnificent 57 runs in his previous game against the Mumbai Indians and thrives in batting-friendly conditions like Dharamshala.

Top Vice Captain Choices:

Azmatullah Omarzai, Punjab Kings: The brilliant all-rounder was the standout performer for his team in the last match against Mumbai. He scored a highly valuable 38 runs with the bat and also picked up two crucial wickets, making him a massive dual point earner for fantasy teams.

Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings: The current Punjab captain provides incredible stability in the middle order. He understands the high altitude Dharamshala pitch very well and can easily anchor the innings if the opening batters struggle against the new ball.

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