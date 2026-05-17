Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike China news Ayushmann Khurrana Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Alex Saab
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially released the TS EAMCET 2026 results today on May 17. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Golden Jubilee Hall, JNTUH, Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2026 examinations were conducted for different streams on separate dates.

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know (Pic Via AI)
Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know (Pic Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 12:25 IST

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS EAMCET 2026 results today, May 17. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Golden Jubilee Hall, JNTUH, Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2026 examinations were conducted for different streams on separate dates. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering entrance exams took place from May 9 to May 11, 2026. 

This year, the exam witnessed strong participation, with more than 2 lakh candidates appearing for Engineering and around 90,000 students applying for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The overall attendance rate stood at over 93 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the TS EAMCET 2026 rank card from the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in using their login details.

How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 Result or Rank Card link on the homepage
  • Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download and save the rank card for future admission and counselling use
  • Details Mentioned on Rank Card

The TS EAMCET 2026 rank card includes important information such as the candidate’s name, application number, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, qualifying marks, rank, and stream.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on their scorecard. The counselling schedule and further admission updates are expected to be released soon on the official website.

ALSO READ: How Much CBSE Charged Class 10, 12 Students For Re-Evaluation And Answer Books; RTI Reveals Massive Collection

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know
Tags: EAMCET results check onlineEAPCET TGCHE ac in 2026TG EAPCET Marks vs Rank 2026Tg eapcet response sheet 2026TG EAPCET result dateTS EAMCET exam date 2026TS EAMCET exam date 2026 for MPCTS EAMCET hall ticket download 2026

RELATED News

Who is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Mastermind Arrested By CBI | WATCH

CBSE’s Language Policy Rollout: 3 Languages Mandatory For Classes 9, 10 From 2026; 2 Must Be Indian

COMEDK UGET 2026 Answer Key OUT: Check Direct Link, Response Sheet And Steps To Download

AP ICET 2026 Results OUT: How To Check Scorecard Online, Download Rank Card Via DigiLocker And UMANG App – Official Direct Link Here

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

LATEST NEWS

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

‘Vivaah In Real Life’: Kanpur Bride Hospitalised After Haldi Fire, Groom Marries Her In Hospital The Next Day – Watch Video

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Kerala, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode & Thrissur Forecast With IMD Insights

AP x Swatch Royal Pop Launch: Why Crowds Gathered, Price in India, Features & Buying Guide Explained

Xiaomi 17 Max To Debut Soon: 8,000mAh Battery, Leica Camera, Snapdragon Chipset—Check Specs And Launch Date

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: ,Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

Fact Check: Is Tilak Varma Secretly Dating Telugu Actress Sreeleela? Viral Temple Visit And IPL Sightings Leave Fans Convinced

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Aarti Ravi vs Ravi Mohan: Family Reactions, Allegations & Ongoing Dispute Explained

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know
Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know
Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know
Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS