Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link To Check Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide, And Important Details You Need To Know

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially released the TS EAMCET 2026 results today, May 17. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Golden Jubilee Hall, JNTUH, Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2026 examinations were conducted for different streams on separate dates. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams were held on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering entrance exams took place from May 9 to May 11, 2026.

This year, the exam witnessed strong participation, with more than 2 lakh candidates appearing for Engineering and around 90,000 students applying for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams. The overall attendance rate stood at over 93 percent. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download the TS EAMCET 2026 rank card from the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in using their login details.

How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official website eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 Result or Rank Card link on the homepage

Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the rank card for future admission and counselling use

Details Mentioned on Rank Card

The TS EAMCET 2026 rank card includes important information such as the candidate’s name, application number, hall ticket number, subject-wise marks, qualifying marks, rank, and stream.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on their scorecard. The counselling schedule and further admission updates are expected to be released soon on the official website.

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