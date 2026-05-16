OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the OJEE exam, and now students can finally check it. If you appeared for the undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry courses, you can now see and download the answer key, question paper, and response sheet from the official website, ojee.nic.in. Now for the OJEE answer key PDF, candidates typically need to log in first, using their application number and password. Once that’s done then you can get the key and review your responses.

Direct Link to Download OJEE Answer Key 2026: OJEE Answer Key 2026 PDF

How to Download OJEE Answer Key 2026?

Visit the official website odishajee.com

In the Latest News section, click on OJEE 2026 – Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Answer Key Challenge

Enter the application number and password

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

OJEE Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Last Date, Time, Fees

In a revised notice that came out on May 14, the OJEE Board said that the provisional answer key along with the recorded responses will now be available from May 16, 2026. And this updated notice basically overrides the earlier notification that was put out on May 11.

For students who feel uneasy about the provisional answer key, they can submit objections upto May 18, 2026. When it comes to disputing any particular answer, candidates will need to pay Rs 100 per question as a processing fee. The board also mentioned that the fee amount will be put back only if the objection is approved as valid, after checking by the OJEE Committee.

How to Apply for OJEE Answer Key Objection Window?

Visit the official OJEE website

Log in using your application number and password

After logging in, click on the “Post Applied” option

Then click on “Action”

Select “Here” to view the question paper and response sheet PDF

Click on the “Objection Form” option

Now click on “Click Here to Raise Objection”

The objection form will open on the screen

Choose the Question ID for which you want to raise an objection

Select the type of objection from the dropdown menu

Add your remarks and upload supporting documents if needed

Complete the payment process to successfully submit the objection form

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/education/sslc-revaluation-2026-begins-check-application-process-fees-last-dates-result-updates-student-219886/