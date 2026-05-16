OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC LUCKNOW App-Based Services White House bee china Abu Bilal al Minuki Trisha Krishnan 22k gold rate crime news Karuppu Box Office Collection Akash Singh chennai super kings indian politics hantavirus Benghazi international flights OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the OJEE exam, and now students can finally check it.

OJEE Answer Key 2026
OJEE Answer Key 2026

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 13:48 IST

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has released the provisional answer key for the OJEE exam, and now students can finally check it. If you appeared for the undergraduate, postgraduate, and lateral entry courses, you can now see and download the answer key, question paper, and response sheet from the official website, ojee.nic.in. Now for the OJEE answer key PDF, candidates typically need to log in first, using their application number and password. Once that’s done then you can get the key and review your responses. 

Direct Link to Download OJEE Answer Key 2026: OJEE Answer Key 2026 PDF 

How to Download OJEE Answer Key 2026?

  • Visit the official website odishajee.com
  • In the Latest News section, click on OJEE 2026 – Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Answer Key Challenge
  • Enter the application number and password
  • The answer key PDF will appear on the screen
  • Download and save it for future reference

OJEE Answer Key 2026: Objection Window Last Date, Time, Fees 

In a revised notice that came out on May 14, the OJEE Board said that the provisional answer key along with the recorded responses will now be available from May 16, 2026. And this updated notice basically overrides the earlier notification that was put out on May 11.

For students who feel uneasy about the provisional answer key, they can submit objections upto May 18, 2026. When it comes to disputing any particular answer, candidates will need to pay Rs 100 per question as a processing fee. The board also mentioned that the fee amount will be put back only if the objection is approved as valid, after checking by the OJEE Committee.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Apply for OJEE Answer Key Objection Window? 

  • Visit the official OJEE website
  • Log in using your application number and password
  • After logging in, click on the “Post Applied” option
  • Then click on “Action”
  • Select “Here” to view the question paper and response sheet PDF
  • Click on the “Objection Form” option
  • Now click on “Click Here to Raise Objection”
  • The objection form will open on the screen
  • Choose the Question ID for which you want to raise an objection
  • Select the type of objection from the dropdown menu
  • Add your remarks and upload supporting documents if needed
  • Complete the payment process to successfully submit the objection form

Also Read: https://www.newsx.com/education/sslc-revaluation-2026-begins-check-application-process-fees-last-dates-result-updates-student-219886/ 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees
Tags: DOWNLOAD OJEE Answer KeyOJEE Answer KeyOJEE Answer Key 2026OJEE Answer Key direct linkOJEE Answer Key objection windowOJEE Answer Key PDG

RELATED News

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21: NTA Revises Exam Timing, City Slip And Admit Card Details; City Choice Window Open Till THIS Date

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Will The Exam Be Cancelled Or Re-Exam Conducted? What Students Must Know

Kerala SSLC Exam Result 2026 Out at keralaresults.nic.in: Check Official Websites, Pass Percentage and Steps to Download Marksheet

UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

MHT CET PCB Response Sheet 2026 Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Objection Window Closes Today, Check Answer Key Link Here

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Makes Racist Comment On Iranians, Sparks Outrage With ‘Most Of Them Are Mohammed’ Remark | Watch Video

Asansol Tension: Stone Pelting At Police Outpost After Rival Groups Clash Over Loudspeaker Volume In West Bengal

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 60 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Fact Check: Did Cooking Oil Prices Jump by ₹20 After Petrol and Diesel Hike? Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Claim on Rising Edible Oil Costs

Cancer Love Horoscope Today: Emotional Bonds Deepen; Lucky Colour, Number & Relationship Advice

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 16.05.2026, Sambad Dear Vision 1 PM Saturday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 99L 02659

NEET Student Dies by Suicide in Sikar, Parents Say He Was Restless After Neet UG Exam Cancellation

Gujarat Horror: Man Lets Landlord Rape Wife, Teen Daughter Repeatedly After Being Unable To Pay Rs 2000 Rent

Why Are Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Other Gig Workers on Strike Today , And Will Your Orders Be Affected?

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees
OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees
OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees
OJEE Answer Key 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download Response Sheet for UG, PG at odishajee.com, Check Objection Window Last Date, How to Apply, Fees

QUICK LINKS