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Home > Regionals News > ‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral

‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral

A professor at Lucknow University has been taken into police custody after allegations of harassment and question paper leaks surfaced through audio recordings submitted by a student. The accused, identified as Dr. Paramjit Singh, allegedly offered exam papers and sought undue favors from a female student.

Lucknow University professor detained over harassment allegations and exam paper leak audio recordings. Photos: X.
Lucknow University professor detained over harassment allegations and exam paper leak audio recordings. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-16 12:14 IST

A professor at Lucknow University was taken into police custody on Saturday following serious charges of alleged harassment and compromising the integrity of university examinations.

The action was initiated after a student provided evidence of inappropriate behaviour and illegal leaking of question papers to the university administration. Lucknow Police in a post on X said, “The accused professor has been taken into police custody, and his interrogation is currently underway. Based on the written complaint received from the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, a case is being registered under relevant sections at the Hasanganj Police Station. Further legal proceedings are in progress.”

In the leaked audio, the professor can be heard saying to the student, “Darling, I have retrieved two papers for you. When will you come meet me?”

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“Sir, I have studied and completed the syllabus.”

“So you will not come meet me even once?”

“I have to take care of things at home. I’ll try coming.”

“Don’t try, come before the exams, within seven days.”

Lucknow University Professor Paramjit Singh Asked For Undue Favors 

Lucknow police informed that a case has been registered at the Hasanganj Police Station in UP based on a written complaint filed by Lucknow University, and further legal proceedings regarding the case involving the accused professor are in progress.

A police complaint at Hasanganj Police Station said, “It is hereby informed that today, May 15, 2026, a written complaint was submitted at Mahanagar Police Station by the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University. The complaint alleges that Dr. Paramjit Singh–a professor employed at the university and son of Shri Amar Pal Singh, a resident of Ratanpur Khurd (Police Station Himpur Deepa, District Bijnor)–engaged in obscene conversations with a female student of the university and offered her inducements for undue favors.”

Lucknow University Professor Audio Recording

Furthermore, the student had provided the university administration with audio recordings pertaining to the leaking of question papers for examinations currently being conducted at the university.

Lucknow police further stated, “Taking this matter with utmost seriousness, the university administration constituted an inquiry committee. Consequently, based on the written complaint received from the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the law at Hasanganj Police Station.”

The investigation into this matter will be conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mahanagar in UP.

According to ACP Mahanagar, the accused professor has been taken into police custody and is currently being interrogated. Further legal proceedings are underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: UP BTech Student Dies By Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note for Parents: ‘I Will Return As Your Son In Next Birth’

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‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral
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‘Leaked Papers For You, Darling’: Lucknow Professor’s Audio Chat With Student Leaked, Arrest Video Goes Viral
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