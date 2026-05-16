CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match

Chennai Super Kings had a rough night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, losing by seven wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in Match 59 of the IPL 2026. They put up a decent 187 on the board, mostly thanks to Kartik Sharma’s thrilling 71 off 42. But once Mitchell Marsh got going in the chase, Chennai’s bowlers just couldn’t stop the onslaught.

Now, things are getting really tense for the five-time champs. They’re sitting sixth on the table, with 12 points from 12 matches, and only two games left, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. If they want to be sure of making the playoffs, they have to win both and keep their net run rate up. No more room for slip-ups.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Season Till Now

Team Performance Metric Current Season Statistics Total Matches Played 12 Total Matches Won 6 Total Matches Lost 6 Total Points Secured 12 Current Net Run Rate +0.027 Current Points Table Position 6th Place

Most Runs For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026

The batting department has witnessed absolute brilliance from the top order this particular season. Sanju Samson continues to lead the entire franchise scoring charts with spectacular consistency, providing blistering starts at the top. Young sensation Kartik Sharma heavily bolstered his personal tally with his brilliant recent knock of 71 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, pushing him higher up the elite leaderboard.

Player Name Total Matches Total Runs Scored Sanju Samson 12 450 Ruturaj Gaikwad 12 272 Kartik Sharma 10 244 Shivam Dube 12 197 Dewald Brevis 10 165

Most Wickets For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026

Taking crucial wickets during the powerplay and death overs is essential for the entire bowling unit. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has remarkably emerged as the absolute standout performer, fearlessly leading the franchise bowling attack despite a tough outing in his last match. Foreign pacers like Spencer Johnson, who secured a crucial wicket against Lucknow and mystery spinner Noor Ahmad have successfully provided massive breakthroughs throughout the tournament to keep the opposition scoring rates under strict control.

Player Name Total Matches Total Wickets Taken Best Bowling Figures Anshul Kamboj 12 19 3 For 22 Jamie Overton 10 14 4 For 18 Noor Ahmad 12 12 3 For 21 Akeal Hosein 6 7 3 For 28 Mukesh Choudhary 5 6 2 For 24

Most Sixes For CSK in IPL 2026

Player Name Total Matches Total Sixes Hit Sanju Samson 12 23 Kartik Sharma 10 14 Urvil Patel 5 12 Ayush Mhatre 6 12 Shivam Dube 11 10

Chennai Super Kings Last Five Match Results

Match Date Opponent Team Official Venue Details Final Match Result May 15 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium Lost By 7 Wickets May 10 2026 Lucknow Super Giants M A Chidambaram Stadium Won By 5 Wickets May 05 2026 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Won By 8 Wickets May 02 2026 Mumbai Indians M A Chidambaram Stadium Won By 8 Wickets April 26 2026 Gujarat Titans M A Chidambaram Stadium Lost By 8 Wickets

The IPL 2026 season has been a massive rollercoaster ride for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. It would be really exciting to see whether they would be able to make it to the playoffs or not.

Also Read – IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs CSK: Updated Standings on May 15 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Top, Playoff Race Heats up