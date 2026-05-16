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Home > Sports News > CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match

CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match

Check the verified CSK IPL 2026 stats, including most runs, most wickets and most sixes. Explore their playoff prospects and complete match results after the LSG clash.

CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match (Image Source: X)
CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 12:11 IST

Chennai Super Kings had a rough night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, losing by seven wickets to Lucknow Super Giants in Match 59 of the IPL 2026. They put up a decent 187 on the board, mostly thanks to Kartik Sharma’s thrilling 71 off 42. But once Mitchell Marsh got going in the chase, Chennai’s bowlers just couldn’t stop the onslaught.

Now, things are getting really tense for the five-time champs. They’re sitting sixth on the table, with 12 points from 12 matches, and only two games left, against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans. If they want to be sure of making the playoffs, they have to win both and keep their net run rate up. No more room for slip-ups.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Season Till Now

Team Performance Metric Current Season Statistics
Total Matches Played 12
Total Matches Won 6
Total Matches Lost 6
Total Points Secured 12
Current Net Run Rate +0.027
Current Points Table Position 6th Place

Most Runs For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026

The batting department has witnessed absolute brilliance from the top order this particular season. Sanju Samson continues to lead the entire franchise scoring charts with spectacular consistency, providing blistering starts at the top. Young sensation Kartik Sharma heavily bolstered his personal tally with his brilliant recent knock of 71 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, pushing him higher up the elite leaderboard. 

You Might Be Interested In
Player Name Total Matches Total Runs Scored
Sanju Samson 12 450
Ruturaj Gaikwad 12 272
Kartik Sharma 10 244
Shivam Dube 12 197
Dewald Brevis 10 165

Most Wickets For Chennai Super Kings In IPL 2026

Taking crucial wickets during the powerplay and death overs is essential for the entire bowling unit. Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj has remarkably emerged as the absolute standout performer, fearlessly leading the franchise bowling attack despite a tough outing in his last match. Foreign pacers like Spencer Johnson, who secured a crucial wicket against Lucknow and mystery spinner Noor Ahmad have successfully provided massive breakthroughs throughout the tournament to keep the opposition scoring rates under strict control.

Player Name Total Matches Total Wickets Taken Best Bowling Figures
Anshul Kamboj 12 19 3 For 22
Jamie Overton 10 14 4 For 18
Noor Ahmad 12 12 3 For 21
Akeal Hosein 6 7 3 For 28
Mukesh Choudhary 5 6 2 For 24

Most Sixes For CSK in IPL 2026 

Player Name Total Matches Total Sixes Hit
Sanju Samson 12 23
Kartik Sharma 10 14
Urvil Patel 5 12
Ayush Mhatre 6 12
Shivam Dube 11 10

Chennai Super Kings Last Five Match Results 

Match Date Opponent Team Official Venue Details Final Match Result
May 15 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Cricket Stadium Lost By 7 Wickets
May 10 2026 Lucknow Super Giants M A Chidambaram Stadium Won By 5 Wickets
May 05 2026 Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium Won By 8 Wickets
May 02 2026 Mumbai Indians M A Chidambaram Stadium Won By 8 Wickets
April 26 2026 Gujarat Titans M A Chidambaram Stadium Lost By 8 Wickets

The IPL 2026 season has been a massive rollercoaster ride for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. It would be really exciting to see whether they would be able to make it to the playoffs or not. 

Also Read – IPL 2026 Points Table After LSG vs CSK: Updated Standings on May 15 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru Stay Top, Playoff Race Heats up

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CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match
Tags: Anshul Kambojchennai super kingscricket statsCSK IPL 2026 StatsCSK Most WicketsCSK Playoff Prospectsekana-stadiumhennai Super Kings Most RunsIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026 resultsLeading Wicket TakersMatch Resultssanju samsontop run-scorers

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CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match
CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match
CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match
CSK IPL 2026 Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most Sixes, Results — Chennai Super Kings Key Stats After LSG Match

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