Sex Racket Busted In Dehradoon Kids Play School; 2 Men Arrested, Woman Tests HIV Positive

Police busted a prostitution racket that was allegedly running from the rear part of a school property in Dehradun’s Kishan Nagar Extension area, during a joint raid on May 13. The raid was done together by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the Cantonment Police, and apparently it turned up two men being arrested, plus three women being rescued. After that, people in the area got pretty upset, mainly because the illegal activity was said to be happening from a rented room, on premises where a school is also there and functioning.

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Police later identified the arrested accused as Ashish Kumar Pandey, 42, and Jang Bahadur, 50. Both are originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, the whole operation started after officials acted on info received by the Senior Superintendent of Police. During the raid, police reached the property and found three women together with one man in ‘suspicious circumstances’ in the rear section of the building. Then, during the search, police seized a Swift car and various objectionable items, like condoms, medicines, liquor bottles, pen drives, memory cards, and also a diary that police claimed had notes/records of financial dealings connected to the racket.







How Was The Racket Carried On?

According to media reports, the accused allegedly lured women from different states by promising them jobs and later made them go into prostitution by taking advantage of their financial hardships. Officials said the rescued women were reportedly from Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Delhi ,and they had come to Dehradun hoping to find employment. Police clarified that this prostitution racket was not being run inside the school classrooms, and authorities said the property was basically split into two separate sections. The front portion functioned as a school, while the back area had been rented out independently. Even though both parts used a common entrance, officials stated that no direct involvement of the school management has been established so far.

‘Late Night Movements’

Residents in the area had reportedly complained for months about odd late night movements near the property which eventually led to police action. After the raid, the authorities sealed the rear section of the premises and began an investigation into the role of the landlord, and also others who might be connected with the wider network. Police further revealed that one of the arrested men had earlier served jail time in a similar case.

Woman Tests Positive For HIV

According to a Dainik Jagran report, police recovered an HIV treatment card from one of the young women’s bags. However, police have not yet confirmed this. The report further stated that the young woman has also admitted to being ill. Medical examinations of the rescued women have been carried out, and whatever further steps will be taken, will depend on those reports. Authorities have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and they are continuing to probe the broader network.



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