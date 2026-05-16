Did Trisha Krishnan Get A ₹12 Crore Offer From Udhayanidhi Stalin? Vijay Rumours Spark Fresh Buzz

Actress Trisha Krishnan is again being pulled right into the middle of attention in Tamil cinema after fresh reports said that she has been offered a huge ₹12 crore project, it’s allegedly backed by Udhayanidhi Stalin. Ever since these rumours started, the talk has been going everywhere, between film people and political circles too, mostly because of the ongoing political rivalry involving Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin. And while nobody has given an official go ahead, not Trisha, not the makers, still the speculation on its own has been enough to basically take over the social media chatter for the past few days.

What Is The Gossip All About?

As per several entertainment reports, Trisha is being considered for a big upcoming film, and if things move forward she could reportedly grab one of the top pay cheques of her career. Some reports add that the project might be tied to Red Giant Movies, the production banner that is associated with Udhayanidhi Stalin. Industry insiders feel her latest box office run and the fact that she still remains in demand has pushed up her market value in Tamil cinema in a noticeable way. There are also claims that her fee has climbed quite a lot over recent years, with the actress now reportedly charging somewhere between ₹10 crore and ₹12 crore per film.

Trisha Krishnan Working With Enemy Of Vijay?

The timing of these reports has further amped up public curiosity, because Trisha has been very often linked to Vijay through ongoing dating rumours and those fairly recent public appearances together. Her presence at Vijay’s political events and also at the swearing in ceremony recently basically created a lot of buzz online, with fans and social media users going through every single interaction between the two stars like it’s some kind of puzzle. Since Vijay and Udhayanidhi Stalin are currently being seen as political rivals in Tamil Nadu, the speculation about Trisha’s alleged new project has now picked up a political kind of angle too. Entertainment portals and fan communities have been debating non stop, whether the actress would end up accepting a project connected to Vijay’s political opposition that whole side of things.

Trisha Krishnan’s Movies

Even with all this chatter, neither Trisha nor Udhayanidhi Stalin has publicly spoken up about the rumours so far. A lot of observers feel that what we’re seeing here is basically how cinema and politics stay intertwined in Tamil Nadu, particularly when the major stars are in the picture. Trisha, meanwhile, is still riding strong career momentum with multiple high profile projects already in the pipeline, including the recently released Karuppu alongside Suriya. So whether the reported ₹12 crore project actually turns into something real or just stays as industry talk, it has definitely managed to place Trisha right at the centre of one of Kollywood’s biggest conversations this week.

Also Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1: Suriya-Trisha Starrer Tamil Action Thriller Opens Strong With Rs 20.66 Crore