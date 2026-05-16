Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Film Opens Slow With Rs 3.85 Crore, Fails To Beat Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 Opening

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Movie Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has finally hit theatres and its opened with mixed reactions from audiences and critics. The movie include fresh twists and an exticting love triangle which are exciting to watch. The romcom seemed to earn about Rs 3.85 crore on its very first day at the Indian box office. However, the film still could not top the opening day collection of Kartik Aaryan’s 2019 hit movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie has already been facing tough competition from older part as fans often compare both.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do racked in an estimated Rs 3.85 crore net on the Indian box office on its very first day. The movie got screened in about 6,822 shows across the country and Ayushmann Khurrana’s movie ended up collecting around Rs 4.62 crore gross in India.

Meanwhile, the romantic comedy also earned almost Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 1 which pushed Pati Patni Aur Woh Do worldwide box office collection to roughly Rs 5.62 crore.

As per the report, the film managed an overall occupancy of 11.94% on Friday. Still, it fails to match the hefty opening of its 2019 predecessor Pati Patni Aur Woh which had brought in Rs 9.10 crore on opening day. Ayushmaan Khurrana has got a good amount of fan following but so does Kartik Aaryan and now it will be exciting to watch how much Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor impresses audiences.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Pati Patni Aur Woh

The original comedy directed by Mudassar Aziz starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday was a real commercial hit at the box office. With a noticeable higher record on opening day of Rs 9.10 crore. According to Sacnilk, Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection stats follows:

Total India Net Collection: ₹84.56 Cr

Total India Gross Collection: ₹99.00 Cr

Total Overseas Collection: ₹10.00 Cr

Total Worldwide Gross: ₹109.00 Cr

Production Budget: ₹40.00 Cr

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is like the part of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The first Pati Patni Aur Woh movie was a hit in 2019 and it had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in it. This new Pati Patni Aur Woh Do movie has the kind of feeling as the first one but it is a little different. Fans are comparing Aushmaan Khurrana to Kartik Aaryan and wondering if he can beat the massive record of 2019 movie.

The new Pati Patni Aur Woh Do movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz. In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do we have Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh as the people. We also get to see Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Deepika Amin and some other people in roles, in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

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