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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First

Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First

Gold and silver prices in India remain steady over the weekend after a global correction. Check latest MCX futures, city-wise bullion rates, silver prices, and key buying details before markets reopen Monday.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 09:32 IST

Gold Rates Today, 16 May 2026: Gold in India is still glowing, just a bit tired. The price of 24-karat gold is currently ₹1,57,910 per 10 gm, while 22-karat is priced at ₹1,44,750 per 10 gm. After a short global correction over the weekend due to a firmer US dollar and some classic profit booking, prices remain in “Sunday pause mode” because spot markets are, well, closed. Gold has taken a day off until the Monday drama begins. Prices vary from city to city in India because of different taxes, transport costs, regional bullion habits, and more, and they never stay the same.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold shines ₹1,53,155 per 10 gram on MCX Gold Futures June 2026, but the market is off for the weekend, this price is in ‘pause mode’ till 11:30 a.m. Monday. Week actions show the big global correction see-saw owing to US inflation worries and bond yields, even as domestic prices recover higher after a 15% import duty hike. June futures trade above ₹1.5 lakh support, with August gold futures carrying bigger premium. Ever since gold mini launched, small traders can also get in the gold action without a vault in hand. Think of it “gold’s caricature face” before the Monday market action picks up again.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 24K Gold Rate (per 10 gm) 22K Gold Rate (per 10 gm)
Delhi ₹1,58,050 ₹1,44,890
Chennai ₹1,57,900 ₹1,44,740
Mumbai ₹1,57,900 ₹1,44,740
Bengaluru ₹1,57,900 ₹1,44,740
Hyderabad ₹1,57,900 ₹1,44,740
Kolkata ₹1,57,900 ₹1,44,740

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Rates in Delhi: 24K at ₹1,58,050 | 22K at ₹1,44,890
  • Gold Rates in Chennai: 24K at ₹1,57,900 | 22K at ₹1,44,740
  • Gold Rates in Mumbai: 24K at ₹1,57,900 | 22K at ₹1,44,740
  • Gold Rates in Bengaluru: 24K at ₹1,57,900 | 22K at ₹1,44,740

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City Silver Rate (per Kg) Silver Rate (per 10g)
Chennai ₹3,04,900 ₹3,049
Hyderabad ₹3,04,900 ₹3,049
Kerala ₹3,04,900 ₹3,049
Delhi ₹2,89,900 ₹2,899
Mumbai ₹2,89,900 ₹2,899
Bangalore ₹2,89,900 ₹2,899
Kolkata ₹2,89,900 ₹2,899
Pune ₹2,89,900 ₹2,899

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also Read: How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR

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Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First
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Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First

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Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First
Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First
Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First
Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First

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