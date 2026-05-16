Gold And Silver Price Today, 16 May 2026: Planning To Buy Jewellery This Weekend? Check Latest Gold & Silver Rates First

Gold Rates Today, 16 May 2026: Gold in India is still glowing, just a bit tired. The price of 24-karat gold is currently ₹1,57,910 per 10 gm, while 22-karat is priced at ₹1,44,750 per 10 gm. After a short global correction over the weekend due to a firmer US dollar and some classic profit booking, prices remain in “Sunday pause mode” because spot markets are, well, closed. Gold has taken a day off until the Monday drama begins. Prices vary from city to city in India because of different taxes, transport costs, regional bullion habits, and more, and they never stay the same.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold shines ₹1,53,155 per 10 gram on MCX Gold Futures June 2026, but the market is off for the weekend, this price is in ‘pause mode’ till 11:30 a.m. Monday. Week actions show the big global correction see-saw owing to US inflation worries and bond yields, even as domestic prices recover higher after a 15% import duty hike. June futures trade above ₹1.5 lakh support, with August gold futures carrying bigger premium. Ever since gold mini launched, small traders can also get in the gold action without a vault in hand. Think of it “gold’s caricature face” before the Monday market action picks up again.
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also Read: How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.