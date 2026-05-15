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Home > Business News > From Scientist to Songwriter: Yojna Jain’s Journey Into Music, Poetry, and Meaningful Storytelling

From Scientist to Songwriter: Yojna Jain’s Journey Into Music, Poetry, and Meaningful Storytelling

From Scientist to Songwriter: Yojna Jain’s Journey Into Music, Poetry, and Meaningful Storytelling

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 17:04 IST

In an industry often driven by trends and speed, Yojna Jain is carving a different path – one rooted in poetry, emotions, storytelling, and artistic honesty. From building a successful career in science and technology to now writing, composing, and producing original music, her journey reflects an unusual blend of intellect and creativity.

Her recent releases, including the patriotic anthem “Man Jan Gan Man Gayega” and songs from her album AKS – Reflections in Melody (2026), are steadily establishing her as a fresh lyrical voice in the independent music space.

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Q: Yojna, your journey from scientist to artist sounds unconventional. How did music happen?

Music was never a dramatic shift for me. Poetry came first. Writing has always been my most natural form of emotional expression. Even while working in science, technology, and healthcare innovation, I was constantly observing people, emotions, relationships, and identity.

Eventually, poetry alone no longer felt enough. I wanted emotions to travel through melody, not just words. That led me into songwriting, then composition, and gradually into music production as well, because I wanted creative ownership of the complete emotional experience. Over time, many of those reflections and observations started transforming into songs.

People often see science and art as completely different worlds. I see strong similarities between them. Both demand observation, depth, discipline, curiosity, and the ability to understand human experience at a deeper level.

Q: Your patriotic song “Man Jan Gan Man Gayega” is being called the first NRI anthem song. What inspired it?

Living outside India changes your relationship with patriotism. In many ways, distance makes your roots feel even deeper and more emotional.

“Man Jan Gan Man Gayega” was born from that feeling — the quiet yet powerful patriotism of NRIs who carry India within their memories, language, culture, and everyday identity, regardless of where they live in the world.

The audio version of the song was released on 26 January on my YouTube channel, “Writefully Yours with Yojna,” while the official music video is currently in post-production and is scheduled for a worldwide release on 15 August.

The project is supported by “Neha Couture” as the Cultural Ambassador and “Berlin Indiawale” as the Community Partner. The cinematography has been led by Ashutosh Bhandari and Shaishav Bhatt, with performances by more than 30 NRIs featured in the video.

At its core, the song carries one message: India is not just a place – it is an emotion that travels across borders and generations.

Q: Tell us about your album AKS – Reflections in Melody (2026).

AKS is deeply personal. The word itself means “reflection,” and the album explores different emotional mirrors of life — love, silence, longing, nostalgia, healing, and human connection.

So far, two songs from the album have been released — “Chain Ki Neend” and “Har Ek Lamha.”

Four more songs are scheduled to release soon.

Q: You are writing lyrics, composing, and producing your music yourself. What has been the biggest challenge?

The biggest challenge has probably been being taken seriously.

I come from a background in science, healthcare, and technology—not from the traditional film or music industry ecosystem. So when people see someone independently writing, composing, and producing their own music, there is often initial skepticism about depth, training, or artistic seriousness.

But I think the industry is changing. Audiences today respond less to labels and more to emotional honesty. If a song genuinely makes people feel something, they connect with it regardless of where the artist comes from.

Another challenge is resisting the pressure to create only what is commercially predictable or algorithm-friendly. I’m not interested in making interchangeable music designed purely for trends. Some of my work is deeply poetic & ghazal-inspired, some patriotic, and some is contemporary. What matters to me is that every song feels emotionally truthful and creatively intentional.

Q: What is your “secret sauce” behind managing such diverse creative and professional worlds?

Following your passion despite uncertainty, being willing to take risks, and staying consistent for years.

I no longer see my worlds as separate. The scientist in me brings structure, the entrepreneur brings resilience, and the artist brings emotion. They all feed each other.

People often see the outcome, not the years of learning, experimenting, failing, and continuing anyway. Consistency matters far more than people think.

Thank you very much for this conversation.

*Note: With multiple upcoming releases from AKS – Reflections in Melody (2026), Dr. Yojna Jain is steadily emerging as a multidimensional creative voice – blending poetry, melody, and storytelling into music that values emotional depth over noise.

Listen to her social commentary and musical work here on YouTube: @writefullyyourswithyojna/videos

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Scientist to Songwriter: Yojna Jain’s Journey Into Music, Poetry, and Meaningful Storytelling

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