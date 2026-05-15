India’s First Original Stories Vertical OTT Sensation, Rocket Reels by Kranti Shanbhag, Celebrates 9 Months of Nonstop Entertainment With a Glam Night

New Delhi [India], May 15: Rocket Reels, India’s first original stories vertical OTT app revolutionizing the way audiences consume entertainment, recently hosted its grand Rocket Reels Success Party, celebrating the phenomenal achievement of completing nine impactful months in the industry. The milestone event was spearheaded by Kranti Shanbhag, Founder of Rocket Reels, who has been the driving force behind the platform’s rapid rise and innovative vision.

Since its launch, Rocket Reels has captivated viewers with a wide spectrum of stories across genres- thrillers, romance, crime, mystery, sci-fi, horror, and comedy. Presented in quick, gripping, and emotionally immersive episodes, the platform has redefined “snackable content” for today’s fast-paced digital lifestyle.

Rocket Reels offers content in six Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, and Gujarati- ensuring resonance across India’s diverse audience base. Its global footprint has also expanded rapidly, with Rocket Reels now available not just in India but also across the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and South Africa.

In just nine months, Rocket Reels has emerged as one of the fastest-growing vertical OTT platforms, recording an impressive 135 million views and building a strong community of 2.36 million users. With over 55+ actors associated with the platform, Rocket Reels has created a dynamic entertainment ecosystem powered by compelling storytelling and mobile-first content consumption. The platform’s engaging format is reflected in its remarkable average episode watch time of 22 minutes, contributing to an outstanding 18.5 million overall watch hours. These numbers underline Rocket Reels’ growing impact in reshaping the future of digital entertainment and vertical storytelling.

Reflecting on the journey, Kranti Shanbhag expressed gratitude and pride ”Rocket Reels was born out of a desire to change the way people watch content. Seeing the overwhelming love we’ve received in just nine months is incredibly humbling. This celebration is for our creators, partners, team, and, most importantly, our audiences across the world who have embraced our vision.”

Vikram Bhatt, renowned filmmaker, says ”Every few years, there comes a platform that challenges the grammar of storytelling; Rocket Reels is that disruptor today. Its vertical-first format forces creators to rethink composition, pacing, and emotion. As a filmmaker, I find this shift exciting because it opens up an entirely new canvas for visual narrative.”

Pratyush Bhartiya adds ”Today’s audiences live on mobile, scroll fast, and consume faster. By designing storytelling natively for the vertical screen, Rocket Reels has aligned perfectly with modern user psychology. That’s why the platform’s growth feels organic, inevitable, and future-ready.”

Attendees at the success party including Gauahar Khan, Rj Abhi, Sneha Namananddi, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh Kumar, Eijaz Khan, Victoria Larsen, Ajaz Khan, Zakir Hussain, Kaanak Pandey, Jeet Raidutt, Palash Dutta, Haanif Shaikh, Saafi kaur07, Rasha Kirmani, Rizwann Sikander, Sudhir Pande, Shibani.A.Kashyap, Lekha Prajapati, Pooja Banerjii, Suresh Menon, Soumita Das, Ansshu Varshney, Raja Chanda, Paras Madaan, Sahaarsh Shuklaa, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Sonia Birje, Karanveer Sharma, Poonam Pandey, Tannaz Irani, Kangna Sharma, Bakhtyar m irani, Imran Nazir Khan, Rohit Bose Roy, Namit Das, Joy Sengupta, Parree Pande, Ameeta Nangia, Sajan Agarwal, Rajiv Thakur, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Puneet Issar, Arya Babbar, Azam ansari, Lavinaa lsrani, Divya Agarwal, Selina Sood, Sharad_Malhotra009, Shahwar Ali khan, Gulfam khan Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Hema Sharma, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Vikaas, Nadiadwala Grandson, Akanksha Puri, Navina Bole, Reyaansh Vir Chadha, Rajniesh, Sadia Solkar, Aditi Shetty, Siddhant Issar, Nivedita Basu & Many More witnessed the energy, glamour, and passion that define the Rocket Reels journey.

The success party truly highlighted Rocket Reels’ evolution from a disruptive idea to a powerful vertical OTT ecosystem that is reshaping the future of digital storytelling.

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