Uttar Pradesh Fuel Prices Today (15 May 2026): Petrol-Diesel Rates Hike In Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Meerut, Agra, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Bareilly As Prices Jump ₹3 Per Litre

The prices for petrol and diesel fuel in Uttar Pradesh saw revisions on May 15, 2026, due to an increase in their prices, amounting to about ₹3 per liter, according to oil marketing firms. This price hike can be attributed to increasing crude oil prices in the international market, as a result of political conflicts in West Asia involving the Strait of Hormuz. Following the latest revision, the cost of petrol has reached around ₹98 in many cities in Uttar Pradesh, whereas that of diesel fuel has crossed ₹87 in almost all districts in the state.

Latest Petrol Prices in Major UP Cities Lucknow: ₹97.55/litre

₹97.55/litre Noida: ₹97.87/litre

₹97.87/litre Kanpur: ₹97.44/litre

₹97.44/litre Varanasi: ₹98.05/litre

₹98.05/litre Meerut: ₹97.42/litre

₹97.42/litre Agra: ₹97.50/litre

₹97.50/litre Ghaziabad: ₹97.69/litre

₹97.69/litre Gorakhpur: ₹97.72/litre

₹97.72/litre Prayagraj (Allahabad): ₹98.78/litre

₹98.78/litre Bareilly: ₹97.31/litre Latest Diesel Prices in Major UP Cities Lucknow: ₹87.86/litre

₹87.86/litre Noida: ₹87.98/litre

₹87.98/litre Kanpur: ₹87.83/litre

₹87.83/litre Varanasi: ₹90.02/litre

₹90.02/litre Meerut: ₹89.52/litre

₹89.52/litre Agra: ₹89.36/litre

₹89.36/litre Ghaziabad: ₹89.75/litre

₹89.75/litre Gorakhpur: ₹90.12/litre

₹90.12/litre Prayagraj (Allahabad): ₹90.01/litre

₹90.01/litre Bareilly: ₹89.95/litre

Fuel Prices Rise After Nationwide Hike

Indian oil marketing firms like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. have reviewed prices early Friday following an increase in petrol and diesel prices by almost ₹3 per liter all across India.

Alongside petrol and diesel prices, CNG price rises have also been observed in many parts of India. The recent changes in fuel prices will increase expenses in logistics and transportation in various industries.

Among the stated cities of Uttar Pradesh, one of the highest prices for petrol is observed in Prayagraj, which is close to ₹99 per liter, while Agra is one of the cheapest cities in terms of the price of petrol. Similarly, the price of diesel continues to depend upon the transportation cost and the amount of commission paid to dealers.

Impact on Daily Commuters

It is expected that the current increase in the price of fuel will raise the cost of travel for commuters in Uttar Pradesh. Those individuals who use their own private transport for going to offices and working at different places might have to pay more for their journey. The drivers of cabs, auto-rickshaws, and other modes of delivery services would also be affected by the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. It is thought that the cost of transporting goods and services may also go up.

Why Fuel Prices Differ Across Cities

Fuel rates in India vary from city to city due to several reasons, including VAT, transportation cost, commission of dealers, and taxes imposed by the state government.

The oil companies change their fuel rate on a day-to-day basis at 6 AM based on the price of crude oil in the international market and foreign exchange rate. Any slight change in international crude oil markets influences fuel pricechas in Indian states. The experts have opined that fuel prices will keep on changing for the coming weeks due to international crude oil movements.

How Consumers Can Check Fuel Prices

Fuel prices could be checked through the websites and applications available by Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The oil marketing firms usually update the prices of petrol and diesel fuels every day at 6 AM depending on the crude prices and foreign currency exchange rates in international markets.

Other than websites and mobile apps, customers can check fuel prices using text messages sent to phone numbers offered by oil companies. Customers can SMS their city codes to 9224992249 in order to get the price of Indian oil. Similarly, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum also have such text messaging facilities.

Many other applications and platforms including fuel stations finders and payment systems offer real-time pricing information for various cities. Customers are strongly encouraged to frequently visit such sites and applications in order to find the price of fuels before refueling.