Shocker From OnlyFans Star Drea de Matteo: ‘My 13-Year-Old Son Edits My Videos’

Actress Drea de Matteo, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva in the hit TV series The Sopranos, has sparked online discussion after revealing that her 13-year-old son helps edit content for her OnlyFans account. Speaking in a recent interview, the actress described it as a “family business.”

Drea de Matteo Opens Up About OnlyFans

De Matteo joined OnlyFans after facing financial struggles and has previously said the platform helped her regain financial stability. The actress has often defended her decision to create content on the subscription-based platform, saying it gave her independence and helped support her family.

“It’s A Family Business”

During an interview, de Matteo shared that her teenage son assists with editing her photos and videos. Her comment quickly grabbed attention on social media, with several users expressing mixed reactions to the revelation.

‘Sopranos’ star Drea de Matteo says that her 13-year-old son helps edit all of her OnlyFans content. “It’s a family business.” pic.twitter.com/G5ZjEszm2X — Redd (@ReddCinema) May 13, 2026

While some fans praised her openness and modern parenting approach, others questioned whether involving a minor in such work was appropriate.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

Furthermore, the actress’s remarks have since gone viral online, with debate continuing across platforms. Despite the criticism, de Matteo has remained unapologetic about her career choices and continues to speak openly about her personal and professional life.

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