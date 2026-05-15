Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu finally hit theatres after facing release delays, and social media is already flooded with reactions from fans. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, has received an enthusiastic response online, with many viewers calling it a “mass entertainer” packed with powerful action scenes, emotional moments and surprise twists.

Fans Praise Suriya’s Screen Presence

Several viewers on X praised Suriya’s performance, especially his intense action sequences and courtroom scenes. Fans described his entry scenes and interval block as major highlights of the film. Many users also appreciated the actor’s energetic comeback in a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

Social media reactions also highlighted Sai Abhyankkar’s background score, which many believed added extra energy to the film’s mass moments. Some fans even referred to Suriya’s performance as “God Mode” while sharing clips and reactions online.

Trisha And Suriya’s Reunion Wins Hearts

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Karuppu has been the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after more than two decades. Fans celebrated the pair’s chemistry, with several users calling their return “spectacular” and emotionally satisfying.

The film’s ending twist has also become a major discussion point among audiences, with many viewers saying it left theatres cheering.

Release Delays Failed To Slow the Buzz

Despite facing last-minute release issues and cancelled early morning shows, Karuppu managed to open strongly in theatres. The film had already created huge anticipation before release, and fan celebrations continued across Tamil Nadu after screenings finally began.

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