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Home > Entertainment News > Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

After several release delays, Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s highly anticipated film Karuppu has finally arrived in theatres, and fans have quickly taken to social media to share their reactions. Directed by RJ Balaji, the action-packed drama is receiving strong praise online, with audiences applauding its intense fight sequences, emotional storytelling and unexpected twists.

Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending (Via X)
Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 19:44 IST

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s much-awaited film Karuppu finally hit theatres after facing release delays, and social media is already flooded with reactions from fans. The action drama, directed by RJ Balaji, has received an enthusiastic response online, with many viewers calling it a “mass entertainer” packed with powerful action scenes, emotional moments and surprise twists.

Fans Praise Suriya’s Screen Presence

Several viewers on X praised Suriya’s performance, especially his intense action sequences and courtroom scenes. Fans described his entry scenes and interval block as major highlights of the film. Many users also appreciated the actor’s energetic comeback in a full-fledged commercial entertainer.

Social media reactions also highlighted Sai Abhyankkar’s background score, which many believed added extra energy to the film’s mass moments. Some fans even referred to Suriya’s performance as “God Mode” while sharing clips and reactions online.

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Trisha And Suriya’s Reunion Wins Hearts

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Karuppu has been the reunion of Suriya and Trisha after more than two decades. Fans celebrated the pair’s chemistry, with several users calling their return “spectacular” and emotionally satisfying.

The film’s ending twist has also become a major discussion point among audiences, with many viewers saying it left theatres cheering.

Release Delays Failed To Slow the Buzz

Despite facing last-minute release issues and cancelled early morning shows, Karuppu managed to open strongly in theatres. The film had already created huge anticipation before release, and fan celebrations continued across Tamil Nadu after screenings finally began.

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Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending
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Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

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Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending

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Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending
Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending
Karuppu X Review: Fans Share ‘Joyful Tears’ Over Suriya And Trisha’s ‘Spectacular’ Return, Praise Surprise Ending
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