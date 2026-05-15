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Home > Middle east > Watch: Dubai Police Arrest Driver For Dangerous Highway Stunts, Vehicle Impounded With AED 50,000 Fine

Watch: Dubai Police Arrest Driver For Dangerous Highway Stunts, Vehicle Impounded With AED 50,000 Fine

Dubai Police arrested an Asian driver for dangerous high-speed driving, reckless swerving and illegal overtaking, impounding the vehicle and imposing a AED 50,000 release fine under strict traffic safety laws.

Dubai police arrest a man for reckless driving (Image: X/ DubaiPoliceHQ)
Dubai police arrest a man for reckless driving (Image: X/ DubaiPoliceHQ)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 19:11 IST

Dubai Police has taken strict action against an Asian driver accused of carrying out several dangerous driving violations on busy roads, once again highlighting the city’s zero-tolerance approach towards reckless driving. According to officials, the driver was caught performing multiple risky manoeuvres, including dangerous weaving between vehicles, sudden swerving at high speed, reckless overtaking and driving on the road shoulder. Authorities said the behaviour not only endangered the driver’s own life but also put other road users at serious risk across Dubai highways. The incident has sparked fresh attention around traffic safety in Dubai, especially as officials continue warning motorists against aggressive driving habits that can quickly turn deadly on high-speed roads. Police confirmed the vehicle was impounded, fined 50,000AED immediately, and legal action was initiated under strict traffic laws introduced to reduce dangerous driving incidents in the emirate.

Senior traffic official explains why sudden swerving and reckless overtaking can turn fatal

As per reports, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained that such actions are considered among the most serious traffic violations because they create panic and confusion for surrounding drivers. He said dangerous lane changes and sudden swerving reduce the reaction time available for other motorists, especially on highways where vehicles travel at high speeds.

“Such behaviours rank among the most serious traffic violations, as they create confusion for road users and deprive other drivers of sufficient time to react or avoid a collision,” Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan said. He warned that even a small mistake at highway speeds in Dubai could result in a vehicle overturning or causing severe crashes that may lead to fatalities or serious injuries.

Misusing road shoulder in Dubai creates danger for ambulances and emergency services

As per reports, officials also spoke about the serious risks linked to overtaking through the road shoulder, which is legally reserved for emergencies and emergency response vehicles. Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan stressed that the shoulder is meant for ambulances, civil defence teams and urgent roadside situations, not for bypassing traffic.

“Overtaking from the road shoulder is a grave offence, as the road shoulder is designated for emergencies, ambulances, and civil defence vehicles. Misusing it can lead to sudden and serious accidents and puts the lives of road users at risk,” he added.

Traffic officials in Dubai said this type of behaviour becomes even more dangerous when drivers are already speeding or changing lanes aggressively, increasing the chances of losing control of the vehicle entirely.

High-speed reckless driving can cause skidding, rollovers and deadly collisions

According to Dubai Police, driving at excessive speed while committing reckless acts sharply increases the possibility of accidents. Authorities explained that sudden lane changes and unsafe overtaking can easily lead to skidding, vehicle rollovers or violent crashes with nearby cars and roadside barriers.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan said Dubai Police had already taken all necessary legal measures against the driver. The vehicle was impounded and authorities enforced the provisions of Local Decree No. 30 of 2023. Under the law, the driver must pay AED 50,000 to release the impounded vehicle because of the seriousness of the violations involved. He described the action as part of Dubai’s “firm and uncompromising approach” towards reckless behaviour that threatens public road safety.

Police urge residents to report reckless drivers through official safety services

Dubai Police also issued a wider warning to motorists, urging drivers not to engage in dangerous or irresponsible behaviour behind the wheel. Officials said the law will hold accountable anyone whose driving threatens the safety and security of others on the road.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan also appealed to residents in Dubai to cooperate with police by reporting dangerous driving incidents through the “Police Eye” service or by contacting the “We Are All Police” hotline on 901. Authorities said public cooperation remains important in helping reduce risky driving and keeping Dubai roads safer for everyone.

Also Read: UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

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Watch: Dubai Police Arrest Driver For Dangerous Highway Stunts, Vehicle Impounded With AED 50,000 Fine
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Watch: Dubai Police Arrest Driver For Dangerous Highway Stunts, Vehicle Impounded With AED 50,000 Fine
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