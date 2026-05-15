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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav

IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav

IPL 2026 Squad Updates: Ahead of the final stage of the IPL 2026 season, CSK and RCB have signed new players to replace injured squad members.

IPL 2026 Squad Updates
IPL 2026 Squad Updates

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 19:00 IST

IPL 2026 Squad Updates: The injury list for IPL 2026 goes on, with teams making key squad adjustments as they prepare for the last phase of the tournament. Both the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made additions to their squad in view of several injuries in the tournament.

From the latest news, it is clear that CSK have signed Kuldip Yadav to replace Khalil Ahmed because of his injury in right thigh, while RCB has appointed the English fast bowler Richard Gleeson.

CSK Sign Kuldip Yadav Amid Injury Concerns

As we head towards the latter half of IPL 2026, the list of injuries is continuing to hit different teams who have been undergoing various squad changes owing to player injuries. For instance, the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two of the teams that have made squad changes in view of player injuries. 

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CSK has signed Kuldip Yadav as the replacement for Khalil, whereas RCB has included Richard Gleeson, a fast English bowler, in their squad. The Chennai-based team is still fighting for a playoff spot and will hope the new additions provide stability during the final league matches.

Richard Gleeson Joins RCB

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have acquired the services of experienced England paceman Richard Gleeson to play for them for the rest of IPL 2026. This decision has been made by RCB following issues relating to the fitness of their fast bowlers.

Gleeson will bring his speed and experience into the RCB bowling lineup. There have been injury issues previously in this season for RCB with regard to players like Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Nuwan Thushara. RCB continues to be one of the strongest teams in the IPL league points table.

Injury Problems Continue Across IPL 2026

Injured players have been a problem in many teams during the course of IPL 2026. Some of the teams that have lost their key players due to injury during the tournament include Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings.

Some of the injuries suffered by the teams this season include:
– Harshit Rana of KKR
– Mitchell Santner of MI
– Sam Curran of RR, who got injured in the groin
– Nathan Ellis and Khaleel Ahmed of CSK

Teams continue to replace these players as the season is nearing it’s end. 

Playoff Race Intensifies

With just a few games left for them to compete in the league phase, it would be seen that the physical condition will decide that which team qualifies and makes it through to the playoffs. All teams are trying hard to avoid injuries and rest players to ensure that important players are fit for the knockout phase.

Also Read:  Football, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Title Hopes Take Hit as Al Nassr Draw 1-1 vs Al Hilal

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IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav
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IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav
IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav
IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav
IPL 2026 Squad Updates: PSL-Famed Richard Gleeson Replaces Nuwan Thushara at RCB; Chennai Super Kings Rope in Kuldip Yadav

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