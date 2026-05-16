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Home > India News > Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand

Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand

India is expected to witness mixed weather conditions on May 16, 2026, with Pune facing a severe heatwave and temperatures crossing 40°C, while the Western Ghats remain under rain alert for the next three days. Delhi is likely to experience intense heat, Mumbai will continue to see humid conditions, and Uttarakhand may witness light rainfall in hilly areas.

Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days. Photo: AI
Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-16 11:01 IST

Inda may see a bit of mixed weather conditions on May 16, 2026 with some areas dealing with intense heat but others could get some rainfall. Pune is likely to face scorching temperatures with temperatures probably crossing 40°C this weekend which means Maharashtra people have to brace themselves for more hot weather. At the same time, the Western Ghats are on rain alert for the next three days, and Sunday evening should be when the showers really build up a lot. This means people from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu can get some relief from the scorching heat in mid-May. Mumbai is expected to continue feeling warm and humid for now. Meanwhile, weather updates for Delhi, Bangalore, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also indicate changing conditions in different parts across the country. 

Delhi Weather Today 

So, the weather in Delhi today is sunny and hot right now in the morning it is lying around 33 degrees. Later the afternoon can turn intensely warm basically scorching, and it is expected to hit a high point of 40 degrees. The skies will stay totally clear which means there is 0% chance of rain today.  

The 10 day weather forecast for Delhi shows an intense heatwave continuing, with daytime highs staying around 41 degrees to 46 degrees most of the time. The most severe readings are likely on May 26, when the top temperature could hit a harsh 46 degrees.  

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Mumbai Weather: Humid and Warm Days Ahead 

Mumbai is sort of dealing with hot and mostly cloudy weather conditions right now with the temperature hanging around 33°C. But Maharashtra people are feeling more heat because the humidity goes up near 65% which makes it feel like 41°C. The IMD has put out a yellow alert for heatwave conditions across the city. 

If we talk about the rest of the afternoon on May 16, 2026, the temperature should remain pretty much around 33°C but the humidity will rise and make it feel like 42°C.  People should try to steer clear of direct sunlight, when they do need to step outside use proper sun protection, like hat or sunscreen, and try to stay hydrated as much as possible. 

Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days

A pre-monsoon weather change is increasing moisture levels in the Western Ghats which is making light afternoon rain showers very likely over the next few days. This means unlike nearby cities like Mumbai where intense heatwaves have taken place, the higher regions of Ghats are witnessing cooler temperatures along with light to heavy rainfall which gives people protection from heat. A yellow alert has also been issued for heavy showers during the afternoon hours. 

Monsoon likely to Set in Kerala, Bangalore 

The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 26, with a model error margin of +- 4 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.  

Apparently, conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours, or so. Meanwhile, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Northwest and Central India for several days this week.  

As per the IMD, the southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala around June 1. That timing comes with a standard deviation of about seven days. The IMD has been issuing operational forecasts for the date of monsoon onset over Kerala since 2005, pretty much. 

 Uttarakhand Weather Update 

The weather in Uttarakhand these days looks kind of split into two distinct moods, like sort of two different colors. One side has light rain , partly cloudy skies, and strong winds still bothering the mountainous districts, while the other side, in the plains, temperatures are climbing steadily because of bright sunshine and dry weather. As per the Meteorological Department , this same pattern may remain for the coming days too, without much change. Light rain might show up in a few places across the hills, but the heat is set to continue troubling people out in the plains.

The increasing heat in the plains of the state has started making people sweat. In many areas, including Dehradun , the temperature increased due to the bright sunshine and humidity during the day. 

Also Read: Weather Today (16 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad 

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Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand
Tags: Bangalore weatherDelhi HeatwaveHeatwave alertIMD AlertIndia weather updateKerala MonsoonMaharashtra WeatherMonsoon NewsMumbai WeatherPune weatherRainfall AlertUttarakhand Weatherweather forecastweather todayWestern Ghats rain

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Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand
Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand
Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand
Weather Today 16 May 2026: Pune Braces For 40°C Heatwave, Rain Alert For Western Ghats For Next 3 Days; Check Forecast In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, UP, Uttarakhand

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