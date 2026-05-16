Weather Today (16 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Update Today (16 May, 2026) Live: As heatwave conditions tighten their grip across several parts of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for multiple cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and other major cities on May 16, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi, where temperatures may rise above 42 degrees Celsius which will make it one of the hottest days of the season so far. However, Delhi has been experiencing rough weather for the past few days.
Gusty winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms captured the national capital, giving people relief from scorching heat.
Not only Delhi but also Mumbai and Hyderabad are likely to witness a heatwave as the temperature may rise up to 42 degrees in the major cities.
The heat in India is set to intensify over the next few days as the temperature more likely to climb to 37 degrees on May 16, 2026 and as high as 46 degrees by late next week.
On May 16 IMD issued a heatwave alerts in its latest press release for states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Meanwhile, the remaining 17 states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand have a high possibility of witnessing thunderstorms and rain where strong winds can blow at a speed of 30-50 kilometers per hour.
The weather change in major cities is turning it from hot and dry weather to cool and breezy within a short time, making outdoor conditions better. The streets which had been heated by direct sunlight, started to cool down while the residents found the atmosphere more comfortable.
The 10 day weather forecast for Delhi shows an intense heatwave continuing, with daytime highs staying around 41 degrees to 46 degrees most of the time. The most severe readings are likely on May 26, when the top temperature could hit a harsh 46 degrees. Day Sky Condition Temperature (High / Low) Chance of Rain Sat, May 16 Sunny Sunny 40°C / 28°C 0% Sun, May 17 Sunny Sunny 42°C / 30°C 0% Mon, May 18 Sunny Sunny 43°C / 31°C 0% Tue, May 19 Sunny Sunny 43°C / 31°C 0% Wed, May 20 Sunny Sunny 42°C / 31°C 0% Thu, May 21 Sunny Sunny 42°C / 30°C 0% Fri, May 22 Sunny Sunny 42°C / 31°C 0% Sat, May 23 Sunny Sunny 43°C / 33°C 0% Sun, May 24 Sunny Sunny 43°C / 33°C 0% Mon, May 25 Sunny Sunny 41°C / 33°C 0% Tue, May 26 Sunny Sunny 46°C / 34°C 0% ...
So, the weather in Delhi today is sunny and hot right now in the morning it is lie around 33 degrees. Later the afternoon can turn intensely warm basically scorching, and it is expected to hit a high point of 40 degrees. The skies will stay totally clear which means there is 0% chance of rain today.