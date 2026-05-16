Fuel Prices Rise Across India: Will Petrol & Diesel Become Even Costlier Soon? Here’s What You Need To Know

Petrol & Diesel Price Hike: Your Daily Commute Turns Out a Bit Costlier- India’s fuel meter is rolling quickly again. Petrol and diesel prices have been increased by ₹3 per litre across the country, this being the first reset of fuel prices in over four years. Commuters, delivery riders, cab users, and, in general, everyone travelling from Point A to Point B are catching onto this and bringing their wallets into focus. But there’s probably more mystery coming, Apple-box style. Analysts predict that today’s fuel price hike may be just the first trailer and not the full film. Given that global crude oil prices are still high due to West Asian tensions and supply concerns, more hikes could come in several stages. In other words: today’s fuel bill may soon start looking like the “good old cheaper days.”

Current Fuel Rates in Noida

In Noida, fuel prices are subject to local value-added tax (VAT), bringing current pump prices to:

Petrol: ~₹97.97 per litre

Diesel: ~₹91.20 per litre

Latest Petrol & Diesel Prices Across Major Indian Cities After Fuel Hike

City Petrol Price (per litre) Diesel Price (per litre) Hyderabad ₹110.89 ₹98.96 Pune ₹107.01 ₹93.51 Mumbai ₹106.68 ₹93.14 Bangalore ₹106.21 ₹94.10 Chennai ₹103.67 ₹95.25 Noida ₹97.78 ₹91.02 Delhi ₹97.77 ₹90.67 Lucknow ₹97.55 ₹90.82

Will Fuel Prices Rise Further?

If the recent ₹3-per-litre fuel hike felt painful, just wait – analysts say this is not the “climax romantique” yet, but simply the “interval scene.” Sources and market experts suggest the bulk of the huge losses silently swallowed yearly by oil marketing companies has yet to be salvaged. Translation? The fuel meter still has a lot of cardio left in it. If the price of crude oil continues to stay high due to West Asian tensions and supply worries, then Barclays and DBS economists anticipate more ₹5–10 per litre hikes in sporadic waves. And no, fuel prices don’t exist in a vacuum. As soon as petrol and diesel become pricey, almost everything one can imagine – from groceries and vegetables to cab rides and food deliveries, automatically starts sporting a premium. Even your gig of “I’ll just step out for a cup of chai” is going to feel like a very unconventional household decision. Your wallet is going into survival mode.

Why Did Fuel Prices Increase?

Fuel prices did not wake up one morning and randomly decide to become expensive. The biggest culprit is the global crude oil rally, with Brent crude shooting past the $100-per-barrel mark after rising tensions and supply disruptions in West Asia rattled energy markets. Add to that India’s state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs), which had practically been running a “price freeze challenge” since April 2022 while silently absorbing massive losses. But eventually, even fuel companies have bills to pay. Once elections wrapped up, the pricing pressure finally spilled over to consumers. In short: global geopolitics plus delayed pricing reality have officially arrived at your neighbourhood petrol pump.

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