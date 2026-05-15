Maharashtra Weather Update Today For May 15, 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik And Major Cities Face Heatwave, Humidity And Rain Chances

The weather in Maharashtra is changing fast on May 15 2026. Many big cities in Maharashtra are getting extremely hot the humidity is going up. There are sudden thunderstorms. The coastal areas like Mumbai, Thane and Raigad are feeling very humid and uncomfortable. The interior areas like Nagpur, Akola, Solapur and Chandrapati Sambhajinagar are dealing with a lot of heat it is really hot with temperatures going over 43°C in some places. At the time some parts of western Maharashtra and Konkan might get some light rain and thunderstorms because the wind patterns are changing before the monsoon. The India Meteorological Department has given heatwave and yellow alerts for districts, in Maharashtra because the weather is not stable.

Mumbai Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Weather Description

Mumbai is really hot and humid. The weather is sticky all day. People in Mumbai do not like the nights. The weather in Mumbai is making the residents of Mumbai feel uncomfortable. Mumbai residents are having a time with the hot weather, in Mumbai.

Expected Weather Change

The India Meteorological Department says that Mumbai and the areas, around it will have hot weather for a few more days. There might be some clouds that form in a few places. That could make the days a little bit cooler later on.

Pune Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 39°C

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Weather Description

The city of Pune is really hot and dry now. We have skies for most of the day. The temperature, in the city areas of Pune is going up a lot. The city of Pune is getting hotter every day.

Expected Weather Change

Weather experts say it will be partly cloudy later, in the day and evening. They do not think we will see a lot of rain away.

Nagpur Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 43°C to 45°C

Minimum Temperature: 30°C to 32°C

Weather Description

Nagpur is really hot it is one of the cities in Maharashtra. The city is experiencing a heatwave and the strong dry winds are making people feel very uncomfortable. Nagpur is getting really hot. The heatwave is making life difficult, for the people of Nagpur.

Expected Weather Change

It is possible that we will see thunderstorms and a little bit of rain in some parts of Vidarbha. However the temperatures are still going to be very high in general. The heat will still be a problem even if we get some thunderstorms and light rain, in Vidarbha.

Nashik Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 40°C to 42°C

Minimum Temperature: 25°C to 26°C

Weather Description

Nashik is really hot during the day. The humidity is also increasing. Nights in Nashik are warmer than they usually are. This is not what we normally see in Nashik. Nashik is experiencing daytime heat. The nights, in Nashik are warmer. The humidity is going up.

Expected Weather Change

Cloud s moving around and some thunderstorms that are alone may give some relief for a time in some areas close by later this week.

The clouds and these thunderstorms may help. They might bring some relief. It could happen this week. Areas, near us might see some changes.

Thane Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 35°C to 37°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Weather Description

Thane weather stays hot and humid. It does not get cooler at night. This is because Thane is, near the coast and has a lot of moisture in the air.

Expected Weather Change

The weather is going to stay really hot with heatwave conditions for a while. Then we might see some thunderstorms in the areas, around us. The heatwave conditions will keep going before the thunderstorm activity starts in the regions.

Chhatrapati Sam bhaji Nagar Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 41°C to 42°C

Minimum Temperature: 27°C to 28°C

Weather Description

The city gets really hot and dry. It is especially hot in the afternoons when the sun is, out. The city experiences dry heat and intense sunlight during the afternoon hours.

Expected Weather Change

The weather is going to be really unstable. It will get worse slowly because the wind patterns are changing over the Marathwada region. This change in the wind patterns, over the Marathwada region is going to make the weather instability increase gradually over the Marathwada region.

Solapur Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 41°C to 43°C

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Weather Description

Solapur is still really hot and dry. The heat in Solapur is very bad in the afternoons when the temperatures, in Solapur get extremely high.

Expected Weather Change

The rain chances are really low, for now. We might see some thunderstorms in some of the surrounding districts later. The rain chances will stay low. We have to watch out for these thunderstorms.

Kolhapur Weather Today – May 15, 2026

Temperature

Maximum Temperature: 33°C to 34°C

Minimum Temperature: 24°C to 25°C

Weather Description

Kolhapur is a cooler now. The weather in Kolhapur has some clouds sometimes. The humidity, in Kolhapur is moderate.

Expected Weather Change

It is going to rain and we might have thunderstorms too. This is all because of the -monsoon weather that is happening in western Maharashtra. The pre-monsoon weather, in Maharashtra is the reason we are seeing light rain and thunderstorms.

Cities Where Weather Is Changing Rapidly

Several Maharashtra cities are witnessing fast-changing weather patterns because of:

Heatwave conditions

Rising humidity

Pre monsoon atmospheric.

Cities Facing Rapid Weather Changes

Mumbai

Pune

Nagpur

Nashik

Raigad

Thane

Jalgaon

Akola

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

IMD Heatwave Alert Across Maharashtra

Heatwave warnings for Vidarbha and central Maharashtra

Yellow alerts for Mumbai Metropolitan area .

Thunderstorm alerts for western Maharashtra and Konkan regions

Weather Impact Across Maharashtra

Daily travel

Farming and crops

Electricity usage

Health conditions

Water supply in some cities

Final Maharashtra Weather Update For May 15, 2026

Maharashtra is having a tough summer on May 15 2026. The weather is over the place. Some days it is extremely hot and humid in cities. Then it rains a lot in areas.

Now Nagpur, Solapur and parts of Vidarbha are experiencing very high temperatures. The coastal and western districts of Maharashtra might get thunderstorms and rain soon. This is happening because Maharashtra is getting close to the time when the monsoon season usually starts. Maharashtra will see a lot of changes in the weather as the time before the monsoon season begins for Maharashtra. The weather in Maharashtra will be changing a lot as Maharashtra gets ready, for the monsoon season.

City Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Alert/Change Mumbai 35°C–36°C 28°C–29°C Hot & very humid Yellow alert, cloudy spells possible Pune 39°C 26°C Hot & dry Partly cloudy later Nagpur 43°C–45°C 30°C–32°C Severe heatwave Thunderstorm chances in Vidarbha Nashik 40°C–42°C 25°C–26°C Hot with rising humidity Isolated thunderstorms likely Thane 35°C–37°C 28°C Hot & humid nights Heatwave-like conditions continue Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 41°C–42°C 27°C–28°C Intense dry heat Unstable weather due to wind changes Solapur 41°C–43°C 28°C Extremely hot & dry Very low rain chances Kolhapur 33°C–34°C 24°C–25°C Comparatively cooler Light rain & thunderstorms possible

Maharashtra Weather Forecast For Next 5 Days: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Solapur & More Cities

City May 16 May 17 May 18 May 19 May 20 Mumbai 35°C / Humid 34°C / Cloudy 34°C / Thunderstorms 33°C / Light Rain 33°C / Humid Pune 39°C / Dry Heat 38°C / Partly Cloudy 37°C / Thunderstorms 36°C / Light Rain 36°C / Cloudy Nagpur 44°C / Heatwave 44°C / Dry Winds 43°C / Thunderstorms 42°C / Hot & Humid 41°C / Cloudy Nashik 41°C / Hot 40°C / Humid 39°C / Thunderstorms 38°C / Cloudy 37°C / Light Rain Thane 36°C / Humid 35°C / Cloudy 34°C / Thunderstorms 33°C / Rain Chances 33°C / Humid Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 42°C / Dry Heat 42°C / Hot 41°C / Thunderstorms 40°C / Cloudy 39°C / Light Rain Solapur 43°C / Extreme Heat 42°C / Dry 41°C / Hot Winds 40°C / Cloudy 39°C / Thunderstorm Chances Kolhapur 34°C / Cloudy 33°C / Light Rain 32°C / Thunderstorms 32°C / Rain Showers 31°C / Pleasant

Maharashtra Cities Sunrise And Sunset Timings Today – May 15, 2026 City Sunrise (May 15, 2026) Sunset (May 15, 2026) Mumbai 6:05 AM 7:06 PM Pune 6:00 AM 6:58 PM Nagpur 5:35 AM 6:42 PM Nashik 5:58 AM 6:56 PM Thane 6:04 AM 7:05 PM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 5:49 AM 6:50 PM Solapur 5:52 AM 6:49 PM Kolhapur 6:01 AM 6:57 PM Check our Daily Weather Live blog