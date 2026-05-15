India Weather Today (15 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Sweeps North India, Rain Likely in South; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (15 May, 2026) Live Updates: It is this stark weather contrast that seems to be on full display today in India, on 15th May 2026, where some regions are seeing extremely hot conditions, a sort of persistent heat wave vibe, and others are getting hammered by thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy downpours. According to the IMD’s detailed outlook bulletin, the severe heat wave phase may still linger, at least in a limited but isolated way, over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with temperatures expected to stay above normal for a fairly longer stretch. In the meantime, in the northwest and central belt, things have been uncomfortably warm again through the day and in some places temperatures cross 43 degrees Celsius On the other hand, thunderstorms accompanied by gale winds, sudden flash lightning and rain are likely across several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and also in the north east. The IMD also noted that in some pockets, wind speeds could reach around 70 kmph. For Delhi-NCR, the forecast suggests a cloudy outlook, and the chance of light rain, along with thunderstorms in the evening, is expected to gather momentum , while the temperature is likely to climb slowly over the next few days. Meanwhile, heavy rain is forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather officials further said the scenario is such that the southwest monsoon will keep pushing forward over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea by May 16. Elsewhere, Uttar Pradesh is still sort of recovering after those brutal thunder events and lightning episodes, that reportedly claimed more than 100 lives over the previous two days. Officials added they remain on high alert, with rescue and relief work still underway in the affected districts. The IMD has urged people to try to stay within, and avoid any unnecessary movement outside the premises during the peak afternoon hours , and to be extra vigilant when the thunderstorms start.