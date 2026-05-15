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Home > Education News > NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam Dates Announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest NTA Update, Admit Card Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam Dates Announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest NTA Update, Admit Card Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the new date for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.

NEET UG 2026 Cancellation (Photo: ANI)
NEET UG 2026 Cancellation (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 10:10 IST

The National Testing Agency has confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 re-test will be conducted on June 21, giving much-needed clarity to lakhs of aspirants waiting for the examination schedule. The agency made the announcement over its official communication platforms on Friday. NTA has stated that the re-exam will be conducted with the approval of the Government of India on the date as the earlier NEET UG 2026 will be cancelled. NEET UG is one of the biggest entrance tests conducted in the country with over 22 lakh aspirants appearing for the entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes throughout India.

Why is NEET UG 2026 re-exam being conducted

The re-test will be conducted after the earlier NEET UG 2026 exam was cancelled and had left aspirants uncertain about the date of counselling and admission. The issue had created waves of concern among the students and their parents because medical admission is largely dependent on the result of the entrance exam.

Now that the agency has announced the new examination date, the other details like the guidelines, city intimation slips and admit cards will be published in the next few weeks.

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When will NEET UG 2026 re-exam be held

The NTA has confirmed that NEET UG 2026 re-test will be conducted on Sunday June 21, 2026. The aspirants need to keep checking the official website and related notifications of NTA for any changes in the exam schedule, reporting time and date and the release of admit cards.

The agency has yet to confirm whether there will be any changes in the exam pattern or syllabus for the re-test.

Where to check NEET UG 2026 updates

Students can view all the official notifications regarding the exam on the NTA website:

  • NTA Official Website
  • NEET UG Portal

The NTA has also told candidates and parents not to believe in any unverified source or rumours seen on social media. The agency has stated that only official notices, press releases, and updates from official communication channels are to be considered genuine.

How will fresh NEET UG admit cards be issued

The NTA is expected to release new admit cards for aspirants who are going to appear for the re-examination. Students can download their hall tickets after signing in on the portal with application number and password. 

It is expected to have exam centre, reporting time, exam day instructions and information on the candidate. Students should verify all the details on the admit card as soon as it is released.

What else should NEET UG aspirants do

Experts advise aspirants to remain calm and not to panic as it is almost a month away from the exam. Citizens should also keep track of official announcements as there is a possibility of misinformation regarding the exam. Candidates can reach out to NTA for their exam-related questions through email at neet-ug@nta.ac.in or by calling on the helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. The re-examination is expected to conduct a smooth admission process for undergraduate medical courses in the 2026 academic session.

Also Read: Kerala Board SSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Result Date, Time, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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NEET UG 2026 Re- Exam Dates Announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Latest NTA Update, Admit Card Details Here
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