Who Was Ketan Bhatikar? Goa Congress Leader Dies Of Snake Bite

Dr Ketan Bhatikar, Goa Congress leader, who emerged as the party’s face during the recently cancelled Ponda Assembly bypoll, died after being bitten by a snake on Friday, according to reports citing police officials. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night while Bhatikar was travelling towards Dandeli village in Karnataka. Officials said he had stopped at Karmal Ghat, located on the Goa-Karnataka border, when the snake bit him.

“Bhatikar had got down at Karmal Ghat, on the Goa-Karnataka border, for some reason, when a snake bit him. He was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Dharbandora, Goa, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police said.

Who Was Ketan Bhatikar?

Bhatikar was the Congress candidate for the Ponda by-election, which was later cancelled following a High Court verdict. After the HC order, he had approached the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP), which remains pending before the apex court.

He was a postgraduate and had completed his Master of Physiotherapy from City College of Physiotherapy, Mangalore, in 2011. Professionally, he worked as a physiotherapist.

Ketan Bhatikar Net Worth

As per his profile on MyNeta, he had declared assets worth Rs 3,70,87,359, which is over Rs 3 crore, and liabilities amounting to Rs 2,23,52,455, exceeding Rs 2 crore.

Condolences Pour In

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao expressed grief over Bhatikar’s death and remembered his contribution to public life.

“His unwavering commitment to public service will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends during this time of grief. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Alemao said.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) also paid tribute to the late leader and extended condolences to his family, friends and supporters.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of party leader Dr. Ketan Bhatikar. His unwavering dedication, commitment to public service and contribution to the party and society will always be remembered with great respect and gratitude. In this moment of grief, we extend our… pic.twitter.com/il7uINPhbk — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) May 15, 2026

In a post on X, the GPCC said, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of party leader Dr Ketan Bhatikar. His unwavering dedication, commitment to public service, and contribution to the party and society will always be remembered with great respect and gratitude.”

“May his soul rest in peace, and may the family find strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the party added.

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