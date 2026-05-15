Gold And Silver Price Today: Want To Buy Precious Metal? Check Out Today’s Surprise Discount Prices In Your City Before They Bounce Back

Gold Rates Today, 15 May 2026: Gold went to bed early for buyers as Indian domestic gold rates dived after shining like the 2026 financial superstar for weeks. In Delhi, 24 Karat gold dropped to ₹1,56,450 per 10 grams, while 22 Karat followed suit at ₹1,43,410 and 18 Karat slipped to ₹1,17,340 per 10 grams. The biggest shocker? Prices crashed nearly ₹6,200 per 10 grams from yesterday’s close, giving the bullion market a sudden reality check after its massive rally. Online jewellery shoppers and wedding buyers may see this sharp dip as a rare “limited-time offer” before prices potentially rebound again.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

The gold market on Thursday morning looked less like a safe haven and more like a roller coaster. MCX Gold Futures for June delivery dropped nearly 1% to around ₹1,60,355 per 10 grams as traders rushed to book profits. Spot gold prices across the globe fell to nearly $4,593.80 per ounce as spooked investors reacted to a mix of rising crude oil prices, a firmer US Dollar, and higher bond yields. With inflation worries heating up again, a quick US rate cut looks less likely, and gold prices are feeling the impact.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 22 Karat Gold Today (10g) 24 Karat Gold Today (10g) Chennai ₹1,50,510 ₹1,64,190 Delhi ₹1,48,960 ₹1,62,270 Mumbai ₹1,48,810 ₹1,62,340 Bengaluru ₹1,48,810 ₹1,62,340 Hyderabad ₹1,48,810 ₹1,62,340 Kolkata ₹1,48,810 ₹1,62,340 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold price in Chennai: 22K Gold: ₹1,50,510 24K Gold: ₹1,64,190

Gold price in Delhi: 22K Gold: ₹1,48,960 24K Gold: ₹1,62,270

Gold price in Mumbai: 22K Gold: ₹1,48,810 24K Gold: ₹1,62,340

Gold price in Bengaluru: 22K Gold: ₹1,48,810 24K Gold: ₹1,62,340

Gold price in Hyderabad: 22K Gold: ₹1,48,810 24K Gold: ₹1,62,340



Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) Region / City Silver Price (Per 10 Grams) Silver Price (Per 1 Kilogram) Chennai ₹3,149 ₹3,14,900 Hyderabad ₹3,149 ₹3,14,900 Kerala ₹3,149 ₹3,14,900 Kolkata ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Delhi ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Mumbai ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Bangalore ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Pune ₹2,999 ₹2,99,900 Why Gold & Silver Prices Exploded Overnight in India? Key Reasons Tariff Shock Boosts Gold: The government’s surprise jump in import duty to 15% sparked a sharp rally in domestic gold prices.

The government’s surprise jump in import duty to 15% sparked a sharp rally in domestic gold prices. Domestic Prices Outpace Global Markets: MCX gold surged to record highs even as international gold prices remained relatively subdued near $4,680 per ounce.

MCX gold surged to record highs even as international gold prices remained relatively subdued near $4,680 per ounce. Volatility Remains High: Technical charts indicate a strong breakout, but analysts caution that sharp price swings could continue in the near term.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

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