Gold And Silver Price Today: Want To Buy Precious Metal? Check Out Today’s Surprise Discount Prices In Your City Before They Bounce Back

Gold Rates Today, 15 May 2026: Gold went to bed early for buyers as Indian domestic gold rates dived after shining like the 2026 financial superstar for weeks. In Delhi, 24 Karat gold dropped to ₹1,56,450 per 10 grams, while 22 Karat followed suit at ₹1,43,410 and 18 Karat slipped to ₹1,17,340 per 10 grams. The biggest shocker? Prices crashed nearly ₹6,200 per 10 grams from yesterday’s close, giving the bullion market a sudden reality check after its massive rally. Online jewellery shoppers and wedding buyers may see this sharp dip as a rare “limited-time offer” before prices potentially rebound again.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
The gold market on Thursday morning looked less like a safe haven and more like a roller coaster. MCX Gold Futures for June delivery dropped nearly 1% to around ₹1,60,355 per 10 grams as traders rushed to book profits. Spot gold prices across the globe fell to nearly $4,593.80 per ounce as spooked investors reacted to a mix of rising crude oil prices, a firmer US Dollar, and higher bond yields. With inflation worries heating up again, a quick US rate cut looks less likely, and gold prices are feeling the impact.
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
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